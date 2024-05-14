Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Sam Packard as Regional Director of aMEA

Bacardi Global Travel Retail (GTR) has announced the appointment of Sam Pickard as Regional Director of the newly created AMEA region.

Pickard has been with Bacardi GTR for over a decade, and has 25 years’ FMCG experience and over 5 years in travel retail.

Most recently Pickard led Bacardi’s GTR business in Europe.

Bacardi GTR noted Pickard is passionate about empowering and developing his team.

Pickard and his family will relocate to Singapore over the summer.

Commenting on Sam’s appointment, Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Bacardi Global Travel Retail, said: “I am confident Sam will bring his considerable experience and passion for creating successful partnerships and impactful teams to the biggest market opportunities in AMEA to drive sustainable growth and standout brand building.

Sam’s appointment reflects Bacardi’s commitment to building a strong pool of talented leaders, whose experience in one region is seamlessly transferrable to another.”

READ MORE: Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director

READ MORE: B&S’ King of Reach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion