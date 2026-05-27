Bateel: Leverage luxury gifting to solve category fatigue in travel retail

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group

VIDEO ▶️: The return of passenger traffic is reshaping the shopper mix, creating fresh opportunities to capture travellers who appreciate luxury gifting experiences, according to Bateel.

Rupali Arora, Director – Travel Retail, Bateel International, spoke to TRBusiness during the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this month about how the brand is leveraging value, quality and heritage with a strategy to reach customers “at the right moment”.

Arora singled out “category fatigue” as the industry’s toughest challenge, explaining: “Every airport starts to look the same”.

She continued: “This is a hard problem to solve when commercial risks are involved.

“There is space for something different and we re ready to fill it.”

Hit play to find our more, including who Arora believes is the most underestimated traveller group in Asia…

Bateel recently introduced two new additions to its chocolate portfolio with the launch of its latest Dubai Chocolate creations – Qahwa Kunafa and Matcha Strawberry – available at Bateel travel retail locations across international airports.

The Qahwa Kunafa Dubai Chocolate bar combines single origin chocolate with notes of traditional qahwa, layered with golden kunafa and hints of cardamom.

Image Credit: Bateel

The Matcha Strawberry Dubai Chocolate blends smooth white chocolate with a strawberry cheesecake filling, infused with matcha for a refined earthy note.

The new novelties, says Bateel respond to shifting consumer preferences, bringing together classic and contemporary flavour influences through a ‘refined and modern’ chocolate format.

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