Beam Suntory celebrates Auchentoshan history with Taiwan-exclusive whisky

By Benedict Evans |

Auchentoshan Single Malt from Beam Suntory

Beam Suntory is targeting Taiwan as a strong emerging market.

To celebrate 200 years since its establishment in 1823 Beam Suntory-owned Lowland distillery Auchentoshan has released a 24 year old single malt in partnership with Ever Rich Duty Free.

The 24 year old bottling is available exclusively at Taiwan duty free stores, with the retailer allocated 774 bottles at a recommended retail price of US$270.

Unlike many Scottish distillers Auchentoshan uses a tripe distillation process; an extended maturation process which it says produces a fresh, fruity flavour profile for easy-drinking.

Susan Williamson, Distillery Manager at Auchentoshan, commented: “We have joined a rare club of distilleries to reach their third century and it’s a testament to the quality and versatility of our whisky that the horizon looks so bright.

“We couldn’t let such a big birthday pass us by without bottling something special, so this 24 year old is a nod to the past whilst raising a glass to the future.”

Bottled at 43% alcohol by volume (ABV), the tasting notes for the whisky centre around candied citrus peel, creamy vanilla, moist raisins and chocolate coated almonds. The aroma is mimetic of heavy fruit focus, comprising mint leaves, menthol, beeswax, green grapes, autumnal and citrus fruit. 

Oak Casks

The unique array of flavours and citric olefactory notes reflects a distillation choice which combines American bourbon and European oak sherry casks.

Manuel Gonzalez, Brand Marketing Director Global Travel Retail at Beam Suntory, noted: “Taiwan is a strong market for Auchentoshan – back in 2022 the airport even hosted the brand’s first ever pop-up in the global travel retail channel.

The launch of Auchentoshan 24 Years Old reflects the continued premiumisation of our portfolio, and I’m confident it will attract new customers to the brand, in addition to driving a halo effect within the core range.”

A representative from Ever Rich Duty Free echoed Gonzales’ comments, adding: “Taiwan is one of the most important markets in the world for single malt whisky, and we are confident that our travelling consumers will be delighted by the opportunity to acquire this double centenary limited edition.”

