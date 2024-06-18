Bengaluru DF and Paul John Whisky partner on exclusive whisky edition

Paul John Whisky, an Indian single malt whisky brand under John Distilleries, has announced an exclusive partnership – and accompanying whisky edition – with Bengaluru Duty Free.

They have unveiled a single cask release at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, bottled exclusively for global travel retail, which has been available at Terminal 2 since 30 May, 2024.

The cask is dedicated to the city of Bengaluru, with the packaging designed to capture the spring blossoms of the so-named ‘Garden City’.

With only 228 bottles in circulation, this non-age statement (NAS) single-cask release is priced at $300 per bottle.

“We are honoured to launch our first exclusive single cask global travel release at Bengaluru International Airport Terminal 2 with our partner Bengaluru Duty Free, and to offer an elevated and unique whisky experience to travellers,” said Paul P. John, Chairman of John Distilleries.

Paul John Whisky said this release marks a significant milestone in its journey, and epitomises its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Crafted on the tropical coast of Goa, India, the single-cask whisky is an unpeated madeira expression whose aromatics comprise: Christmas cake; dry plum; Manuka honey; and orange zest, and whose palate consists of sweet vanilla, dark chocolate, dry resin, and an oaky finish.

“The city holds a special place in our hearts, and partnering with one of the finest airports in the country is a true honour,” continued John, adding: This exclusive release is a tribute to Bengaluru that allows us to showcase the vibrant flavours of India in every sip.

We are excited to present a taste of our finest creation, available exclusively at the airport’s Duty-Free.”

