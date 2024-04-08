Hugo Boss unveils Bali-themed pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport

The pop-up, located in Terminal 3 of Changi Airport, aligns with the reopening of a Boss store in the same location.

Boss says the pop-up, which is open until May 9, gives a taste of the real BOSS House Bali, an Alexis Dornier-designed villa in Bali which will host an invitation-only retreat from April 17 – May 17, 2024.

The pop-up features a ‘Magic Mirror’, a virtual wardrobe with different styles from this year’s Boss Spring/Summer collection.

Additionally, visitors spending over S$1,000 (£590) will have a chance to win a three-day, two-night stay at Boss House Bali.

It is also offering a travel-retail exclusive clothing set which consists of beach shorts, polo shirt, palm-print shirt, and two further t-shirts.

Boss has also included a fragrance wardrobe at the pop-up, which consists of 12 scents, with customers guided in their selection by experts offering a personalised fragrance consultation.

The Launch Party

The brand officially launched the Boss House Bali pop-up on the evening of Thursday, April 4, with celebrities, influencers, and athletes in attendance. Notable guests included Joseph Schooling, Ayden Sng, Carrie Wong, and Jonathan Chua, with radio DJ Kimberly Wang serving as the emcee for the evening.

Further, a special fragrance bottle personalisation service – in collaboration with COTY – was offered to guests.

Finally guests were also treated to an interactive activity curated by poet Adam Tie.

Guests were invited to offer three words to be transformed into personalised poems on the spot by Tie, using a typewriter.

Chandra Mahtani, Senior Vice President and Head of Airside Concessions, Changi Airport Group, said: “We are happy to partner with BOSS on this Changi-exclusive pop-up which will transport visitors to the BOSS House Bali without even stepping out of Changi Airport.

This immersive experience tailors unique opportunities for travellers to experience the brand and its products, while inspiring excitement for travel.”

