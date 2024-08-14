Brown-Forman GTR and Shilla launch first Jack Daniels pop-up in Seoul

Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail (Brown-Forman GTR) has launched its first-ever pop-up store at Seoul Incheon International Airport, in partnership with Shilla Duty Free.

Dreamy Zhou, Senior Manager APAC, Brown-Forman GTR, said: “We are thrilled to present Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt at Incheon International Airport in collaboration with Shilla Duty Free. This pop-up offers travellers a unique opportunity to engage with our brand in a dynamic and immersive way, enhancing their journey and showcasing the rich, complex flavors of our latest innovation.”

The pop-up at Incheon is part of GTR Brown-Forman’s broader global strategy, following the successful implementation of two previous pop-ups and over 40 activations worldwide, all supporting the launch of Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt.

Exclusively available in the travel retail channel, Brown-Foreman GTR added this new offering is a testament to the development of the Brown-Forman GTR business and super premium spirits portfolio.

Raelene Johnson, Vice President, Travel Retail International Merchandising, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Brown-Forman on the debut of Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2.

This exciting collaboration is the first dedicated pop-up of the iconic Jack Daniel’s brand in the Korean duty-free market. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt perfectly aligns with our brand-building strategy, prioritising customer recruitment and channel differentiation.”

Aged in hand-crafted newly charred oak barrels and finished in the finest Oloroso Sherry Casks, Brown-Forman GTR noted it offers a rich and complex flavour profile suited for gifting.

The activation features a prominent digital façade, and the outer circle of angled staves is composed of slim digital screens which wrap around the booth, conveying American Single Malt communications.

Inside brand ambassadors are on-hand to provide a step-by-step tasting experience, and a premium gift-wrapping service is available to elevate the purchase decision.

The pop-up is amplified with out-of-home digital media screens in the terminal, along with digital marketing support including online banners, push messaging, and social media.

For this launch, we tapped into our digital capabilities including targeted pre-trip teaser and communications aiming to maximise the pop-up’s impact and engage travellers,” noted Johnson.

If the purchase exceeds a certain amount, the buyer will be offered additional luxury items such as a complimentary travel bag with personalization, or a complimentary cabin suitcase.

