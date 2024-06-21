A duo of global travel retail exclusive single malt whiskies from Islay distillery Bruichladdich are being showcased at a high visibility tasting bar at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4.

‘The Bruichladdich Twenty One’ – the brand’s first GTR exclusive aged statement – and ‘The Classic Laddie Sherry Cask Edition’ are being showcased in a 52.5sq m activation running from 15 May – 30 June in the departures hall in collaboration with Lotte Duty Free.

It is being brought to life as part of the ‘Changi 1st’ initiative, which offers exclusive launches and concept pop-ups ahead of other markets, and is adorned with The Classic Laddie’s shade of bright aqua that is accented with pops of orange to reference the new Sherry Cask Edition.

Travellers can sample the single malt Scotch whiskies, with specialist brand ambassadors on hand to offer complimentary tastings using an interactive play-table.

The activation features a digital tasting mat to bring the Bruichladdich story to life amid more traditional sampling.

Experiential merchandising displays

Meanwhile, experiential merchandising displays highlight the story of the whiskies while incorporating Bruichladdich’s brand-new ‘Not Your Classic’ campaign and visuals.

Key touch points include a jumbo bottle lightbox and a levitating bottle centrepiece that points to Bruichladdich’s new lightweight packaging and sustainability credentials.

The two travel retail exclusives from the Rémy Cointreau-owned Bruichladdich Distillery Company made a worldwide channel debut in May at the Asia Pacific hub airport.

The Bruichladdich Twenty One (RRSP €250/US$266) is bottled at 50% ABV and matured on Islay for more than 20 years using a combination of 80% bourbon casks and 20% sherry casks.

The 21-year-old high-age statement single malt is the latest expression to launch within the brand’s new ‘Luxury Redefined’ permanent whisky range.

The unpeated bottling features eco-friendly, lightweight outer packaging made from fully recyclable paper pulp and moulded to the shape of the proprietary glass bottle, while being produced using 100% green energy.

The Classic Laddie Sherry Cask Edition (RRSP €70) is bottled at 50% ABV and is a twist on Bruichladdich’s signature Classic Laddie spirit.

Housed in an aqua bottle and exemplifying the brand’s citrus and floral house style, the travel retail edition has further matured in Oloroso sherry casks from Fernando de Castilla, Jerez, Spain.

Like the 21YO, the Classic Laddie Sherry Cask Edition also boasts new sustainable packaging, including a polypropylene closure, cork made from bio-based sources, and organic ink coating.

The bottle boasts an average recycled glass content of 60%, is reportedly 32% lighter than its predecessor, and reduces CO2 emissions from its packaging by 65%.

From Islay to Singapore

Rémy Cointreau CEO Global Travel Retail Fida Bou Chabke commented on the exciting partnership with Lotte Duty Free and Changi Airport to spotlight the travel retail exclusive skus.

“We know that our discerning GTR consumers are always looking for innovation when they travel, and premium exclusives such as these allow us to keep our offer fresh and exciting, and tell a story,” she said. “Not only are we able to bring a taste of Islay to Singapore through our pioneering spirits, we’re able to make the case for proactive, powerful sustainability measures, too.

“Bruichladdich is the unconventional Islay whisky for those who seek to defy expectations. This activation marks a significant step for us, and these packaging innovations underscore our commitment to the planet as a B Corp business.

“Both The Classic Laddie Sherry Edition and The Bruichladdich Twenty One will have huge appeal for travellers seeking something more contemporary and adventurous within the world of whisky – and for gift-buyers on the hunt for something out of the ordinary. These are #NotYourClassic whiskies.”

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director of Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added: “This partnership with Rémy Cointreau for Bruichladdich underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled products and experiences to our discerning travellers.

“By introducing these exclusive and innovative Bruichladdich expressions, we are enriching our premium whisky portfolio with offerings that appeal not only to seasoned whisky aficionados but also to curious newcomers.

“This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing unique, high-quality selections that elevate the travel retail experience at Changi Airport.”

