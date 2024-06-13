B&S lifts the lid on power of King of Reach platform for global travel retail

B&S is aiming to tap into growth channels in Asia Pacific travel retail and beyond through its ‘one-stop-shop’ B2B e-commerce arm KingofReach.com.

Addressing partners and sections of the trade media during a press conference at last month’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (12-16 May), Joris Broekmans, Global Sales Director of Duty Free, unboxed the platform’s functions while explaining how it can offer value to suppliers and customers alike.

Specialising in the food & beverages category, the King of Reach platform allows businesses to access a centralised online portal to procure, manage and promote product assortments and services at competitive prices.

Accessible globally, King of Reach handles the majority of business orders, while assisting with shipping, track and tracing and other functions.

A large in-house marketing team helps to connect suppliers with B&S through the King of Reach platform to maximise brand exposure, unlock insights and drive sales through targeted campaigns at the same time as offering customers the ability to browse exclusive promotions and content through the interface.

“Our e-commerce platform offers a hub of opportunity for both our brand partners and retail customers by creating the optimum B2B experience driven by both data and insights, combined with our regional sales teams and local solutions,” commented Broekmans.

More business agreements due…

Through its three pillars, ‘Connect’, ‘Create’ and ‘Convert’, the aim is to transform the company into a truly global distributor.

Broekmans explained that the platform’s harvesting of data and insights enables it to understand performances at a product and category level to better interpret consumption behaviours.

During the event, Ronan O’Neill, Market Director Spirits at Mark Anthony Brands International introduced the company’s portfolio of skus, including Bearface Canadian Whisky, White Claw spirits and Glendalough Distillery whisky and gin.

An innovative triple wave filtered vodka, made with 100% American grain and distilled five times using the pressure equal to a 30-foot wave is the latest from White Claw.

“Given the strength of our customer base and consumer brand loyalty, we are confident of the potential for this new offer,” said O’Neill. “This proprietary distilling process results in an incredibly smooth vodka, superior to any vodka on the market and with no additives.”

Alongside Premium Vodka, the new range is offered in three flavours: Pineapple, Black Cherry and Mango.

Aside Whiteclaw, Mark Anthony Brands presented two new Irish gins from Glendalough Distillery: Wild Botanical and Wild Rose.

Both use hand-picked botanicals from the Wicklow Mountains and are available in global travel retail.

Attendees to the press conference were also briefed on the development of Bearface Canadian Whisky.

The liquid undergoes elemental ageing, a unique process where hand-selected oak casks are matured in repurposed shipping containers and exposed to the elements of the Canadian wilderness.

“Our extreme northern climate amplifies how the whisky and wood interact, transforming the liquid inside for a bolder, smoother flavour,” added O’Neill.

Broekmans added: “‘We’ve been overwhelmed by the reception we received during TFWA Asia Pacific from buyers and retailers across the Asia Pacific region, both to the KingofReach.com by B&S offer and the Mark Anthony Brands International range.

“As a result, we are confident that our distribution footprint in the region will demonstrably benefit from our participation and should be in a position to announce new business agreements very soon.”

