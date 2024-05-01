Changi Airports International (CAI) and Wuxi Municipal People’s Government of China owned Wuxi Sunan International Airport Group Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Airport Group) have established a new joint venture company to manage the non-aeronautical business of Wuxi Shuofang International Airport (WUX).

The joint venture will operate and manage five key areas of the airport’s non-aeronautical business on an exclusive concessionary basis for 20 years.

This comprises retail (including duty free shops), food and beverage, advertising, the car park and passenger services across the airport’s passenger terminals.

The scope also includes the future Terminal 3 and ground transportation centre.

“Wuxi Shuofang International Airport plays a pivotal role in advancing Jiangsu province’s economic and tourism development,” said Eugene Gan, Chief Executive Officer of CAI.

“We are deeply honoured and excited to start a new partnership with Wuxi Airport Group to jointly uplift the commercial positioning of Shuofang Airport.

“CAI will leverage its deep knowledge of the Chinese market and industry expertise to enhance the non-aeronautical performance of Shuofang airport.

“Among other things, we will improve the airport’s commercial layout and design, introduce more diverse and international retail and F&B selections, as well as create better leisure and entertainment options to enrich passenger experience.”

WUX is the primary hub for the cities of Wuxi and Suzhou in southern Jiangsu, China.

It is situated within the Yangtze River Delta Economic Zone, one of China’s main economic and commercial centres and home to many of the world’s top exporters of electronic equipment, chemicals and textiles.

The airport is also located near the northern shore of Lake Tai, China’s third-largest freshwater lake, making it an appealing gateway spot for domestic and international tourists.

As of early 2024, the airport is connected to 42 domestic destinations and six international destinations for passenger flights.

