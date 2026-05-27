Cairns Airport launches major RFT across more than 2,500 sqm of space

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Cairns Airport
– TRBusiness

The RFT relates to multiple sites within both the international (T1) and domestic (T2) terminals.

Cairns Airport has launched a major retail tender for the first time in 10 years following a $55 million transformation of its international terminal.

The wide-ranging Request for Tender (RFT) relates to multiple sites within both the international (T1) and domestic (T2) terminals, offering more than 2,500 sqm of space for duty-free, retail, and food and beverage opportunities.

Cairns Airport, which is owned and operated by North Queensland Airports, is a leading regional airport in Oceania, and the seventh largest airport in Australia by passenger volume, welcoming more than five million pax each year.

It is also the gateway to two natural UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites – the Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics rainforests – both draw cards for tourists.

Image Credit: Cairns Airport
– TRBusiness

Cairns Airport is the gateway to two natural UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites: the Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics rainforests. 

International passenger figures at Cairns Airport have recovered to levels not seen since 2008, servicing direct flights to Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Bali, Port Moresby and Fiji along with a strong domestic network covering capital cities and regions throughout Australia.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Barker said retail operators at Cairns Airport are exposed to an ‘exciting mix of passengers, with enviable dwell times and some of the best performing Passenger Spend Rates (PSR) among Australian airports’.

Image Credit: Cairns Airport
– TRBusiness

Left: Cairns Airport is seeking partners who can create compelling duty free, retail and dining offers. Right: Cairns Airport Chief Executive Officer Richard Barker.

“Historically, we have always punched above our weight in terms of PSR, outperforming not only our peer regional airports but indeed many of the larger capital city ports,” he said.

“The overhaul of our international terminal has enhanced passenger facilities throughout the entire journey, including in the retail, dining and seating areas. These changes, including the creation of a central dwell zone, will enable 100 percent passenger exposure across the entire retail offer, in a fresh and welcoming environment.

“Our domestic terminal underwent a major expansion in 2023, and it now boasts more than 3,700 sqm of retail and dining space. A few select opportunities are also available in this highly desirable retail environment.

“We are inviting tenders from all interested parties, from individual store and category-level through to full master concession arrangements.”

Image Credit: Cairns Airport
– TRBusiness

Cairns Airport services direct flights to Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Bali, Port Moresby and Fiji along with a strong domestic network covering capital cities and regions throughout Australia.

 

Sites available as part of the RFT

  • T1 departures and arrivals duty free concession, totalling 1,000 sqm

  • T1 retail concessions including emporiums, boutiques and pop-ups, totalling 600 sqm

  • T1 food and beverage concessions, more than 400 sqm across multiple sites with options for hybrid retailing and optional licensed seating areas

  • T2 speciality retail concessions, totalling 275m sqm

  • T2 landside food and beverage concession of 228 sqm

 

Barker added that the vibrancy of Tropical North Queensland was an important cornerstone of Cairns Airport’s retail offer.

“This is a unique, dynamic and picturesque destination with a distinctive identity,” he said.

“We are seeking partners who can create compelling duty free, retail and dining offers that reflect the character of our region while providing the options, variety, and global brands expected in a leading travel retail environment.”

Image Credit: Cairns Airport
– TRBusiness

Cairns Airport is the seventh largest airport in Australia by passenger volume, welcoming more than five million pax each year.

Interested parties are invited to contact General Manager of Operations and Commercial Alicia Prince to register their interest and learn more about the opportunities – [email protected].

READ NEXT: WHSmith brings AI-powered shopping assistant to Melbourne Airport

READ NEXT: Heinemann Oceania appoints Rosi Fernandez as new Managing Director

READ NEXT: Sydney Airport announces major RFP for travel essentials at T1 International

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi...

image description image description
International

Essential Communications announces key management changes

Image Credit: Essential Communications Essential Communications has appointed Sarah...

image description image description
Other Stores

APAC’s $120 duty-free beauty customer: What they’re seeking and how to deliver

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum/TRBusiness Curious, deal-driven, self-oriented and...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Baltona launches "milestone" 504 sqm duty-free shop at Krakow Airport Europe
image description
WHSmith brings AI-powered shopping assistant to Melbourne Airport Other Stores
image description
Heinemann Oceania appoints Rosi Fernandez as new Managing Director Airports
image description
Raconteur on designing cruise retail experiences that empower guests Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
TFWA APEC 2026 welcomes 2,814 visitors; dates revealed for 2027 Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: La Martiniquaise-Bardinet debuts first LABEL 5 TR-exclusive whisky Asia & Pacific
image description
Whyte & Mackay spotlights single malt growth at TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
Ricola targets Asia travel retail expansion with regional distribution hub Asia & Pacific
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR brings M&M’S Experience concept to Asia at KLIA Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA APEC: Cartwright & Butler targets Asia growth after strong GTR year Asia & Pacific
right