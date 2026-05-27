Cairns Airport launches major RFT across more than 2,500 sqm of space

Image Credit: Cairns Airport

Cairns Airport has launched a major retail tender for the first time in 10 years following a $55 million transformation of its international terminal.

The wide-ranging Request for Tender (RFT) relates to multiple sites within both the international (T1) and domestic (T2) terminals, offering more than 2,500 sqm of space for duty-free, retail, and food and beverage opportunities.

Cairns Airport, which is owned and operated by North Queensland Airports, is a leading regional airport in Oceania, and the seventh largest airport in Australia by passenger volume, welcoming more than five million pax each year.

It is also the gateway to two natural UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites – the Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics rainforests – both draw cards for tourists.

Image Credit: Cairns Airport

International passenger figures at Cairns Airport have recovered to levels not seen since 2008, servicing direct flights to Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Bali, Port Moresby and Fiji along with a strong domestic network covering capital cities and regions throughout Australia.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Barker said retail operators at Cairns Airport are exposed to an ‘exciting mix of passengers, with enviable dwell times and some of the best performing Passenger Spend Rates (PSR) among Australian airports’.

Image Credit: Cairns Airport

“Historically, we have always punched above our weight in terms of PSR, outperforming not only our peer regional airports but indeed many of the larger capital city ports,” he said.

“The overhaul of our international terminal has enhanced passenger facilities throughout the entire journey, including in the retail, dining and seating areas. These changes, including the creation of a central dwell zone, will enable 100 percent passenger exposure across the entire retail offer, in a fresh and welcoming environment.

“Our domestic terminal underwent a major expansion in 2023, and it now boasts more than 3,700 sqm of retail and dining space. A few select opportunities are also available in this highly desirable retail environment.

“We are inviting tenders from all interested parties, from individual store and category-level through to full master concession arrangements.”

Image Credit: Cairns Airport

Sites available as part of the RFT

T1 departures and arrivals duty free concession, totalling 1,000 sqm

T1 retail concessions including emporiums, boutiques and pop-ups, totalling 600 sqm

T1 food and beverage concessions, more than 400 sqm across multiple sites with options for hybrid retailing and optional licensed seating areas

T2 speciality retail concessions, totalling 275m sqm

T2 landside food and beverage concession of 228 sqm

Barker added that the vibrancy of Tropical North Queensland was an important cornerstone of Cairns Airport’s retail offer.

“This is a unique, dynamic and picturesque destination with a distinctive identity,” he said.

“We are seeking partners who can create compelling duty free, retail and dining offers that reflect the character of our region while providing the options, variety, and global brands expected in a leading travel retail environment.”

Image Credit: Cairns Airport

Interested parties are invited to contact General Manager of Operations and Commercial Alicia Prince to register their interest and learn more about the opportunities – [email protected].

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