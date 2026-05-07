Campari Group GTR introduces The Glen Grant Wanderlust Collection

Image Credit: Campari Group GTR

Campari Group Global Travel Retail (GTR) has unveiled The Glen Grant Wanderlust Collection – the brand’s first permanent travel retail exclusive range.

Launching exclusively in Asia Pacific across key markets including Singapore, China (Hainan), South Korea and Hong Kong, the collection underscores the strategic importance of the region as a primary growth driver for the group’s premium brown spirits portfolio in the channel.

The range was inspired by the pioneering journeys of James ‘The Major’ Grant – nephew of the distillery’s original founders, and one of its most influential early custodians.

The Wanderlust Collection aims to pay homage to that legacy by translating it into a contemporary whisky TREX collection. According to Campari Group, each expression reflects a diﬀerent facet of The Major’s adventurous spirit, targeting discerning single malt enthusiasts and younger (LDA), experience-driven travellers.

Campari evolves The Glen Grant offer

Campari Group Global Head of Marketing & Customer Channel Marketing of Global Travel Retail Biancamaria Sansone commented: “With the Wanderlust Collection, we are evolving how The Glen Grant shows up in travel retail for today’s discerning consumers.

“We are committed to our long-term investment in Asia Pacific, and the launch creates an experience-led platform that responds to growing expectations for exclusivity, giving, and elevated retail experiences from travellers in the region. We look forward to seeing how travellers discover Wanderlust and elevate their journeys with moments of wonder and storytelling.”

The Wanderlust Collection oﬀers exclusive age statements and the integration of diverse cask compositions, giving travellers a new way to explore The Glen Grant’s signature aromatic, fruit-forward style. Three distinct expressions, created by Master Distiller Greig Stables, showcase a range of age and flavour profiles.

Image Credit: Campari Group GTR

Aurora (40% ABV) is matured in select Bourbon barrels and Oloroso sherry casks. This whisky offers notes of pineapple, rose and vanilla, layered with stewed apples and golden syrup, finishing with a fresh citrus-floral lift.

The 13-Year-Old (43% ABV) is described as bright and balanced, combining peach, apricot, and dried fruit with subtle spice and peppery vanilla, leading to a long, sweet finish.

The 16-Year-Old Non-Chill Filtered (46% ABV) is matured exclusively in first-fill Bourbon barrels and bottled without chill filtration. It delivers orchard fruits, candied pear, warm cinnamon and honey, culminating in a long, velvety finish.

Image Credit: Campari Group GTR

The Wanderlust Collection made its Asia Pacific debut in Singapore, through a one-month Lotte Changi Duty Free exclusive launch in March, supported by prominent in-store activations and high-impact OOH (out-of-home) placements.

The activation featured tastings and a digital interface that guided travellers through curated landscapes and brand stories. Travellers were invited to send personalised digital or physical postcards inspired by landscapes and travel quotes, creating an added connection with the brand.

At selected locations, a bespoke stainless steel ice cube globe is being offered as a GWP. The launch is being further supported by a targeted omnichannel campaign spanning OOH, digital and retail media.

In Singapore, high-impact OOH placements across arrival and departure zones from May to June aim to drive visibility during the launch period, and align with the 2026 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference.

READ NEXT: Campari GTR and Royal Caribbean join forces for destination activation

READ NEXT: Milano House of Campari opens first shop-in-shop in Milan

READ NEXT: Campari Group GTR hails success of Glen Grant Exploration activation at HKIA