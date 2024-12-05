Cartier launches exclusive collection at DFS Macau store

By Benedict Evans |

Guests are invited to sample for themselves, with a unique opportunity to acquire archival creations and limited-edition watches.

Cartier’s latest exhibition will run from 2 -20 December at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons, showcasing an array of masterpieces, which Cartier said exemplify the Maison’s refined craftsmanship and visionary creativity.

 It forms part of a larger exhibition – DFS’ Masters Series: Jewelry & Watches exhibition in Macau – and features timepieces from the Cartier Collection, retracing the Maison’s history through a chronology of watches that have inspired modern watchmaking.

In complement to the Maison’s horological arts, a curated selection of Cartier’s High Jewellery and Fine Jewellery creations, including recently launched novelties, will also be on display.

The Cartier Collection watches on display have been arranged into distinctive clusters: such as 150th Cartier Anniversary; Creative Shapes; Métiers d’Art;  Fine Watchmaking; and collections including Tortue, Santos and Tank.

Released in 1997, the 150th Anniversary Watches mark Cartier’s impressive legacy via inspired iterations of the Maison’s most easily recognisable timepieces.

The Tank Must de Cartier, Tank Basculante, Tank à Guichet, Pasha de Cartier and Rectangle Bi Plan Louis Cartier wristwatches are reborn in new forms, while still managing to maintain the original’s DNA.

The exclusive watch exhibition will also showcase other timepieces from the Cartier Collection, along with Fine Watchmaking, Fine Jewellery, and Cartier Tradition Collection watches.

