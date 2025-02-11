Cartier salon greets travellers at CDF Sanya for Spring Festival themed event

By Luke Barras-hill |

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) collaborated with Maison Cartier recently to host a Chinese New Year themed event at the VIP lounge of cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan.

Running from 23 January to 5 February, the event invited travellers to explore a 200sq m Cartier salon to experience sensorial activities such as tea appreciation classes and Chinese calligraphy, while perusing a curated selection of fine jewellery, watches and accessories.

Designed to stimulate the five senses, the exclusive salon carried the Richemont Group maison’s signature panther and played on experiential discoveries around craft and culture while celebrating Lunar New Year.

Visitors could explore traditional crafts and the Chinese art of calligraphy, origami and intricate paper cutting against the symbolic presence of the panther.

At the heart of the salon, immersive workshops took place on tea appreciation and its storied history with Cartier’s connection to Asia, set against the backdrop of guzheng (Chinese zither) performances.

Raymond Chew, Managing Director at Cartier Hainan said: “The turnout for the Cartier Chinese New Year event in Sanya exceeded our expectations, and this is a testament to the outstanding partnership with China Duty Free Group and the right approach to prioritise traveller experiences.

“This festive event was dedicated to curating authentic, immersive, and meaningful connections with our clients, and we are convinced that this commitment will continue to fuel our ambition of elevating the luxury retail experience in Hainan.”

The 200sq m Cartier salon encouraged experiential journeys across craft and culture, connecting travellers with the luxury maison’s savoir-faire while celebrating the popular Spring Festival.

Michelle Sun, Assistant General Manager at China Duty Free Group added: “We are excited to collaborate with Cartier on launching its Chinese New Year celebration at the VIP lounge of cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex.

“Together, we share a common vision to offer our customers a comprehensive, immersive travel and shopping experience. The event authentically connected with travelers through passion and innovation, ensuring that each visitor enjoyed a meaningful and memorable celebration with their beloved maison, alongside their loved ones.”

