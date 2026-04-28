Image Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright & Butler will make its debut appearance at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (B2, Stand 2-U10), highlighting its ambition to expand in the travel retail channel.

The decision to exhibit at TFWA Singapore follows a focused period of growth and consolidation within the UK travel retail sector. The company has now initiated a four-year plan to extend its footprint internationally and diversify across markets.

The brand described Asia as the “natural next step” in its journey, acknowledging its consumers’ spending power and growing appetite for premium brands.

According to Cartwright & Butler, British biscuits are highly sought after, with the demand for traditional teatime treats presenting significant opportunities.

Cartwright & Butler’s strategy will incorporate a dual-market approach that features both domestic and travel retail channels to support steady, sustainable growth and foster long-term partnerships.

In addition to airport travel retailers, the company is also targeting airlines and cruise operators – a strategy that reflects the growing versatility of the brand’s portfolio, which now includes formats suitable for both complimentary distribution and onboard retail programmes.

At the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition, Cartwright & Butler will spotlight a curated selection of its best-sellers. A key focus will be the brand’s signature 200g Pastel biscuit tins, including the new Hazelnut & Chocolate flavour, alongside the refreshed Shortbread Collection.

Image Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Commercial Director Charlotte O’Neill commented: “We are very excited to be exhibiting for the first time at TFWA Singapore, and to embark on this next phase of our international growth. Asia represents a huge opportunity for our brand, and this show provides the perfect platform for us to learn more about the region, build meaningful relationships, and connect with new partners.”

She added: “As a family-owned, agile brand, we are constantly exploring new ideas, flavours and formats that bring something distinctive to consumers. Our focus is on sustainable growth, achieved by listening carefully to our customers and retailers, and responding with thoughtfully crafted products that reflect changing tastes and preferences.

“By evolving the brand while celebrating the heritage and quality our consumers know and trust, we can retain our classic appeal while staying fresh and relevant in an ever-changing global market.”

READ NEXT: Cartwright & Butler debuts Edinburgh Airport activation

READ NEXT: Cartwright & Butler makes cruise sector debut

READ NEXT: Cartwright & Butler brings festive British gifting to Gatwick North