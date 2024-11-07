CDFG and IPPG announce MoU to enhance Vietnamese duty free locations

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) and Vietnam-based Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership.

The partnership between two companies aims to expand business opportunities in the tourism and travel retail industries and enhance economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam.

CDFG and IPPG will jointly operate duty free stores in strategic locations throughout Vietnam, including airports and key tourist destinations.

IPPG will provide essential local support, including logistics and facilitating necessary approvals, to ensure a seamless operation and management of the collaboration.

To enhance customer experience and drive sales, the two companies will implement a comprehensive marketing strategy in partnership with hotels, banks and digital platforms.

“The MOU represents a significant step forward in promoting mutual growth and exploring new business opportunities in the duty free and tourism markets,” said Ms. Zhao Feng, Deputy General Manager of CDFG.

Phillip Nguyễn, CEO of Imex Pan Pacific Travel Retail (IPPTR), added: “The partnership between IPPG and CDFG has opened up numerous opportunities for bilateral tourism and trade development between China and Vietnam. With CDFG’s world-leading duty-free store network and IPPG’s distribution capabilities in Vietnam, we hope both sides will enhance the exchange and development of Chinese and Vietnamese goods of both countries.

This collaboration is expected to bring about significant breakthroughs in the growth of bilateral tourism and trade between Vietnam and China.”

The two companies will jointly explore new ventures in travel retail and tourism as part of their business development efforts.

Joint projects and investments will enhance service offerings and customer experience, using integrated marketing and loyalty programs to attract and retain customers.

The strategic alliance between the two companies shall promote the development of economic and trade relations between China and Vietnam, and will also pave the way for the growth and development of CDFG and IPPG, contributing to the cultural and economic ties between the two countries in the years ahead.

READ MORE: L’Occitane TR debuts immersive Botanical Lab pop-up in Sanya Block C

READ MORE: The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

READ MORE: Maison Martell launches reimagined flagship boutique with CDFG in Haitang