CDFG and IPPG announce MoU to enhance Vietnamese duty free locations

By Benedict Evans |

The announcement was made at the Trinity Forum, owned by the Moodie Davitt Report and co-organised by ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) and Vietnam-based Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership.

The partnership between two companies aims to expand business opportunities in the tourism and travel retail industries and enhance economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam.

CDFG and IPPG will jointly operate duty free stores in strategic locations throughout Vietnam, including airports and key tourist destinations.

IPPG will provide essential local support, including logistics and facilitating necessary approvals, to ensure a seamless operation and management of the collaboration.

To enhance customer experience and drive sales, the two companies will implement a comprehensive marketing strategy in partnership with hotels, banks and digital platforms.

The MOU represents a significant step forward in promoting mutual growth and exploring new business opportunities in the duty free and tourism markets, said Ms. Zhao Feng, Deputy General Manager of CDFG.

Phillip Nguyn, CEO of Imex Pan Pacific Travel Retail (IPPTR), added: “The partnership between IPPG and CDFG has opened up numerous opportunities for bilateral tourism and trade development between China and Vietnam. With CDFG’s world-leading duty-free store network and IPPG’s distribution capabilities in Vietnam, we hope both sides will enhance the exchange and development of Chinese and Vietnamese goods of both countries.

This collaboration is expected to bring about significant breakthroughs in the growth of bilateral tourism and trade between Vietnam and China.”

The two companies will jointly explore new ventures in travel retail and tourism as part of their business development efforts.

Joint projects and investments will enhance service offerings and customer experience, using integrated marketing and loyalty programs to attract and retain customers.

The strategic alliance between the two companies shall promote the development of economic and trade relations between China and Vietnam, and will also pave the way for the growth and development of CDFG and IPPG, contributing to the cultural and economic ties between the two countries in the years ahead.

READ MORE: L’Occitane TR debuts immersive Botanical Lab pop-up in Sanya Block C

READ MORE: The Macallan partners with CDFG on Haitang Bay shop-in-shop

READ MORE: Maison Martell launches reimagined flagship boutique with CDFG in Haitang

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025

APTRA has confirmed that the next APTRA India Conference will take place at the Trident Hotel...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Remembering a pioneer: Colm McLoughlin International
image description
UPDATED: Avolta 9M results show strong organic growth in 2024 International
image description
Maison Martell launches reimagined flagship boutique with CDFG in Haitang Asia & Pacific
image description
Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024 International
image description
DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments Middle East
image description
Fragrance-first strategy shaping how Molton Brown “shows up” in GTR International
image description
Coty reveals new scent and body lines for Chloé Atelier des Fleurs in DF&TR International
image description
Mélanie Guilldou to run Lagardère Travel Retail operations in Saudi Arabia Middle East
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli GTR showcases new launches and growth focuses in Cannes International
image description
TR Sustainability Week 2024 welcomes Silver Sponsor Kellanova GTR International
right