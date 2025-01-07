CDFG reopens Dalian duty free shop as region enters ‘new chapter’

On 31 December 2024, the China Duty Free Group duty free store in Dalian was reopened, the first duty free shop in the city to open after the promulgation of a new duty free policy initiated by the Chinese Government.

The duty free shop in Dalian City of Zhongmen Group is located on the first floor of Xingxing Xinghai Center, two kilometers away from Xinghai Square, Dalian’s iconic scenic spot.

The duty free shop in Dalian City brings together a variety of products, covering: beauty and skin care; perfume; fragrance; watches and jewellery, sunglasses; alcohol; food and other categories.

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) has been deeply engaged in the Dalian duty free business as early as the late 1980s, in its airport duty free shops and foreign duty free shops.

The retailer hailed its Dalian distribution centre, which distributes duty free goods to more than 50 stores in North China and Northwest China.

CDFG said it will deeply practice the business philosophy of ‘honesty management and high-quality service’, give full play to its own advantages and the resource advantages of its parent company China Tourism Group, bring a new duty free shopping experience to consumers in Bincheng, and also inject strong impetus into the Dalian duty free market.

Driven by the new tax free policy, CDFG noted it will continue to promote the high quality development of the duty free industry in Dalian and Liaoning Province with innovation as the driver, and service as the core of the shopping experience for outbound tourists.

