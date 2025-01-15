CDFG scoops Chengdu and Tianjin downtown duty free concessions

CDFG has won downtown duty free contracts in Chengdu and Tianjin.

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) has won the rights to operate downtown duty free shops in Tianjin and Chengdu.

In Chengdu, the Chinese travel retail powerhouse will run units at Yanlord Landmark Plaza in the high-trafficked central business district and adjacent to Renmin Road South in a joint venture partnership with local state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, Yanlord Isetan is the shopping centre location for CDFG’s duty free presence in Tianjin.

The mall is said to ‘a new landmark in consumer experience’, states CDFG.

“The establishment of duty free shops in the city is an important opportunity to shape the urban business district, a propaganda platform for Chinese culture, and an incubator for national fashion brands,” read a statement.

“CDFG will give full play to its unique advantages to create a new retail model of ‘duty-free + taxable’, ‘imported + domestic’, and ‘offline + online’, and deeply implement the business philosophy of ‘honest operation and high-quality service’ to promote the high-quality development of the duty free industry in Chengdu and Tianjin and the prosperity of the regional economy.”

As reported, the latest development follows news earlier this month that CDFG was successful in bidding for four city duty free projects in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xi’an and Fuzhou.

In August last year, China’s ministries issued a ‘Notice on Improving the City Duty Free Shopping Policy’, permitting the opening of one duty free shop in each of the eight cities of Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, Xi’an, Changsha and Fuzhou.

In December, the company opened its Dalian downtown duty free shop, the first city duty free shop to unveil after the policy issuance.

