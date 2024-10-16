CDFG sees sharp decline in net sales and income ahead of its Q3 report

China Duty Free Tourism Group has previewed financial results from the first three quarters of 2024, reporting a year-on-year decrease of 15.38% in operating income to RMB43,020.5854 million (US$6bn).

Net profits saw a sharp 24.70% decline to RMB3,920.4779 million (US$550m), with China Duty Free Tourism Group (CDFG) noting the company faced many difficulties and challenges in its operation for the first three quarters of 2024, due to operating in a macro-environment of slowdown in domestic consumption growth and low consumer spending enthusiasm.

For the first three quarters of 2024, the gross profit margin of the company’s principal business was 32.57%, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.09 percentage points.

CDFG did add however, owing to the continuous expansion of visa-free countries, refinement of visa-free transit policies and gradual increase in international passenger flights, the sales from departure and arrival duty free shops increased significantly.

Revenue from duty free shops in Beijing airports (including Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport) increased by more than 140% year-on-year, and revenue from duty free shops in Shanghai airports (including Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport) increased by more than 60% year-on-year.

In the first three quarters, a total of 165 commodity brands were introduced, in categories including perfume and cosmetics, luxury goods, food and general merchandise, tobacco and wine, among which over 40% were domestic brands, achieving significant sales growth and enhancing recognition and the sense of belongings to domestic brands from consumers.

The Chinese retailer added it remained committed to the general principle of seeking steady progress, and by focusing on key priorities, addressing weaknesses, and strengthening areas of improvement, it was: pursuing innovation and optimisation in products, marketing and channels to align changing consumer demands; enhancing the supply-demand fit for goods and services; and promoting business development through digital and intelligent technologies.

External assessment

These figures come following a report released by S&P Global, released in September 2024, which noted CDFG, and by association its parent company China Tourism Group (CTG) had showed less resilience than expected, resulting in a greater impact of weak discretionary spending, and slower recovery prospects than we anticipated.

The financial information and analytics corporation thus revised its rating outlook for CDFG the to an A- (negative).

The analysis concluded the negative rating outlook reflects the likelihood that CDFG’s Hainan business could face further downside over the next 12-18 months.

Its base case expected Hainan’s pace of sales decline to ease in the coming months, and sales to stabilize in 2025.

The report outlined the difficulties for duty free in Hainan: “Duty free sales in Hainan saw a huge decline in the first half of 2024 and have yet to stabilize. This is due to weaker discretionary spending than we expected in China, and the reopening of travel outside of the country. In the first half of 2024, we estimate CDTG’s sales from Hainan dropped by above 25% year-on-year.”

S&P Global did clarify however, that despite this downgrade, CDFTG remained in an incredibly strong position within the Chinese travel retail market: “CDFTG remains a clear market leader in China’s duty free industry. The company is the only entity with a nationwide license and a full spectrum of store formats.

It has an over 80% market share in China’s duty-free industry. CTG has doubled its revenue in the duty-free business over the past five years. The company’s large scale, operating experience, and good supplier relationships should help it defend its position in China.”

The key financial data for the first three quarters of 2024 set out in the announcement is preliminary accounting data, which may differ from the data disclosed in the 2024 Third Quarterly Report.

The specific financial data will be disclosed in detail in the 2024 Third Quarterly Report for CDFTG.

