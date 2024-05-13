Changes at the top for L’Oréal in APAC as Tao Zhang gives way to Jesus Abia

L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific has announced that Managing Director Tao Zhang will pass the leadership torch to Jesus Abia, effective 1 July.

The company says Zhang, who has operated as MD of the division since 2021, is set to take on “another important role in the group”, due to be communicated at a later date.

Having joined the beauty giant in 2000 in China, Zhang moved to executive positions at Lancôme and YSL Beauty in Paris before joining L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific in 2016, initially as General Manager for Lancôme then as Luxe General Manager, before ascending to MD.

In a statement, L’Oréal praised her successful navigation of the business through the Covid-19 pandemic “with outstanding resilience and agility with her teams”.

Abia joined L’Oréal 14 years ago in Spain before joining the travel retail teams in Americas as an Area Manager before moving to Asia Pacific as Marketing Director.

In 2019, he returned to his home country in Spain as General Manager for YSL Beauty and Biotherm.

Currently he serves as General Manager Europe for the Luxe couture Brands: Prada – Mugler – Valentino – Viktor&Rolf.

“Mr Abia is recognised for his powerful strategic vision and acute business mindset as well as his entrepreneurial spirit and his inspiring modern leadership style,” read the announcement.

“All these qualities and his strong knowledge of the Travel Retail eco system will play a key role to keep strengthening the co-development of L’Oréal Brands in the Asia Pacific region.”