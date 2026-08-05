Changi Airport begins rollout of autonomous wheelchairs

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Changi Airport Group
Changi Airport begins rollout of autonomous wheelchairs

Changi Airport recorded a 20% increase in wheelchair assistance requests between 2023 and 2025.

Changi Airport Group, in partnership with ground handler SATS, has begun the first phase of deploying autonomous wheelchairs at Changi Airport following successful passenger trials, as part of efforts to enhance mobility assistance for passengers with reduced mobility.

Operated and managed by SATS, the autonomous wheelchairs allow eligible passengers to travel more independently through the airport while reducing the need for one-to-one staff assistance. The service is designed to complement existing mobility support, enabling ground staff to focus on passengers requiring higher levels of care.

The rollout comes as demand for mobility assistance continues to rise. Changi Airport recorded a 20% increase in wheelchair assistance requests between 2023 and 2025, driven by growing passenger numbers and an ageing travelling population.

Supporting around 10% of Changi’s daily mobility assistance demand, the deployment forms part of SATS’ Hub Handler of the Future operating model, which uses automation to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

The autonomous wheelchairs use advanced sensors to detect obstacles and navigate predefined routes within the airport’s departure transit areas. Safety features include seatbelt monitoring, an emergency stop button, an assistance call function and a rear basket for cabin-sized luggage. Each journey is monitored remotely by a SATS ground handling supervisor.

Passenger trials began in Terminal 3 in March 2025 before expanding to Terminal 2, with more than 13,000 passengers using the technology during the trial period.

Damon Wong, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations Planning at Changi Airport Group, said: “At Changi Airport, we are committed to making travel more comfortable and convenient for every passenger. For those with reduced mobility, navigating a large airport can be challenging.

Image Credit: Changi Airport Group
Changi Airport begins rollout of autonomous wheelchairs

The autonomous wheelchairs use advanced sensors to detect obstacles and navigate predefined routes within the airport’s departure transit areas.

“The autonomous wheelchairs offer these passengers greater independence and convenience, while enabling frontline staff to provide more dedicated care to those who require higher levels of need. This marks another milestone in our CARE@Changi journey and reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen mobility assistance and explore innovative solutions as demand continues to grow.”

Edwin Tan, Vice President, APS and Terminal Services at SATS, added: “This deployment marks another milestone in our Hub Handler of the Future journey, where automation and our people work together to deliver enhanced passenger experiences. By introducing autonomous wheelchairs alongside our existing fleet of manual wheelchairs, buggies and e-Caddies, we are giving passengers with reduced mobility more choice while improving resource utilisation, operational efficiency and service responsiveness.”

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