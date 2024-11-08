Changi to ‘expand retail offerings’ at T3 in S$3bn cross-terminal investments

Changi Airport Group (CAG) will inject S$3 billion/US$2.3 billion to transform Terminals 1 to 4 at Singapore Changi Airport in the coming six years.

The capital stimulus, designed to improve in-terminal and transit facilities to cope with rising passenger demand ahead of the opening of the new Terminal 5, includes targeted commercial improvements at Terminal 3.

“CAG is planning to rejuvenate the systems and terminal facilities at Terminal 3, which opened in 2008 and will be more than 20 years old by 2030,” read a statement. “It will be an opportunity to elevate the passenger experience and expand Changi’s retail offerings.”

As reported, Lotte Duty Free opened in January all 19 of its duty free shops – including the impressive central W&S duplex store in T3 – having originally snared the concession in 2020 following a competitive tender.

The knock-on effect of the pandemic meant years of delays to the official opening.

In the coming six years, CAG will upgrade services such as baggage handling, check-in, immigration and Skytrain connections between terminals and replace end-of-life systems to improve the passenger and airline experience.

Among the major prospective developments are an almost 60% expansion of the Terminal 1 East and West arrivals immigration halls.

In addition to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority’s new clearance concept, passengers have been promised an improved arrival experience at Terminal 1.

More check-in rows will arrive at the departure level of Terminal 4 to integrate fast and seamless travel facilities comprising self-service check-in kiosks and automated bag drops.

The new facilities are set to increase the terminal’s check-in capacity by about 15% and allow it to accommodate up to 2,500 passengers per hour.

CAG confirms it will lift progressively its airport charges between 2025 – 2030 to fund these investments and accommodate higher operating costs.

This will also allow the operator claw back ‘significant investments’ made during the pandemic when passenger fees and airline charges were frozen and planned increases suspended at the time.

To help airlines with the transition, a 50% rebate on increases in landing, parking and aerobridge (LPA) charges will be given to airlines for the first six months.

The Passenger Service and Security Fee (PSSF) for Origin/Destination (OD) passengers departing from Changi Airport, currently S$46.40, will remain unchanged for two years until 31 March 2027.

Thereafter it will increase by S$3 annually for four years from 1 April 2027.

PSSF for transfer/transit passengers, presently S$6, will increase by S$3 annually for three years from 1 April 2025, and S$1 annually for the next three years. The price adjustments for TT passengers will apply to air tickets issued from 1 January 2025, for travel from 1 April 2025.

The above will accompany various airlines charges.

Air travel demand is expected to grow strongly over the coming few decades, particularly in Asia Pacific.

The latest statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for September reveal an 18.5% year-on-year increase in international air passenger traffic demand.

Capacity jumped 17.7% year-on-year, with a load factor at 82.6% (+0.5ppt compared to September 2023).

Changi Airport’s importance as a major international air transport hub means the island state’s aviation sector will continue to be a key driver of economic growth, providing more and better jobs for Singaporeans.

CAG has invested heavily in airport infrastructure in recent years to position Changi for recovery and growth.

Developments include the significant expansion and upgrading of Changi Airport Terminal 2’s departure, immigration and transit halls and its baggage handling system, increasing the terminal’s handling capacity by five million to 28 million passengers per annum.

Additional check-in facilities have been installed in Terminal 3, new aircraft parking stands as well as operationalisation of the three-runway system.

Singapore Changi Airport handled 58.9 million passengers in 2023, representing 86% of the pax traffic recorded in 2019.

