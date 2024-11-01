Changi’s 50-year Hello Kitty festivities give rise to airport’s first water park

By Faye Bartle |

Changi Hello Kitty

Cosmic HydroPark features an obstacle course and giant water slide.

Changi Airport is launching the fifth edition of Changi Festive Village, which has been designed to celebrate the golden jubilee of Hello Kitty.

From 1 November 2024 to 16 February 2025, travellers and fans of the much-loved Sanrio characters can discover a festive wonderland ‘bursting with cuteness’, as Hello Kitty and Friends take centre stage.

At the Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall, the Hello Kitty Festive Wonderland features an eight-metre-tall Hello Kitty and friends character topiary, as well as a seven-metre-long rainbow slide. – all with daily snow shows.

Throughout the celebration period, fans can enjoy exclusive meet-and-greet sessions on weekends.

Plus, as part of the celebrations, Hello Kitty and friends topiaries and figurine are spread across Terminals 1 to 4.

Travellers can embark on a hunt to find them in all 15 locations across the public and transit areas from 14 November, ranging from Hello Kitty in a rickshaw to a playfully spinning Pompompurin.

Changi Hello Kitty

The Terminal 3 Departure Hall eight-metre-tall Hello Kitty topiary and friends. 

“Sanrio’s iconic characters, such as Hello Kitty, have transcended generations, endearing themselves to both the young and the young-at-heart,” said Ang Siew Min, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations Services at Changi Airport Group.

“We are delighted to bring these beloved figures to life at Changi Airport, offering a nostalgic journey for long-time fans and an exciting introduction for newcomers. This vibrant celebration reinforces our commitment in creating immersive and memorable experiences for all visitors to Changi Airport.”

At the T3 Arrival Hall’s there is a carnival with nine zones, each representing a Sanrio character, including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pompompurin, Pochacco, Hangyodon, and more – each featuring oversized figurines.

Visitors can enjoy games, photo booths and fun rides, with the chance to win tickets at the Sanrio-themed game booths to redeem limited-edition character collectibles, including adorable plush toys, bags and keyboards.

Changi Hello Kitty

Fans enjoying the warm and cosy Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll Hand Warmer Cushions.

There are also rides for young adventurers, such as the 50th Celebration Grand Express, with riders entitled to limited-edition collectible pins (while stocks last).

There are various workshops at which participants can create their own Sanrio keepsakes, such as the hot-stamped bottle filled with crystals.

Those spending S$50 (S$80 in supermarkets and Jewel) in a single same-day receipt at participating retail and F&B outlets in Changi Airport public areas can reserve a meet-and-greet pass using the Changi App and will receive five carnival tokens. An extra five carnival tokens can be claimed when using Mastercard or Changi Pay. Tokens can also be purchased on the Changi App (Changi Rewards points will be applied).

Changi Hello Kitty

There are pop-ups across Changi Airport sellingSanrio merchandise, travel goods, toys and personalised gifts. 

The Cosmic HydroPark – Changi Airport’s first-ever inflatable water park – located at the T3 Coach Bay, offers a thrilling obstacle course with swings, trampolines, balance beams and a giant slide.

Visitors can gear up for a splash battle with water guns, ride on the floating rocking boats, and tackle the tower climber. There’s also a kids’ pool for younger visitors.

Tickets cost S$19 for weekdays and S$24 for weekends. (Family and child bundle discounts are available.) Passes can be purchased on Changi App or  redeemed with carnival tokens.

Changi Hello Kitty

Fames, photo booths and fun rides await at the carnival.

For the gifting season comes Sanrio pop-up stores in the Departure Halls of Terminals 2, 3 and 4.

Those looking for other types of presents can head into one of the pop-up stores at T3 for travel goods, toys and the chance to personalise gifts. 

Shoppers are required to spend S$60 in a single receipt from 1 November 2024 to 31 December 2024 at Changi Airport, Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) or iShopChangi in order to purchase a Changi-exclusive Hello Kitty and Friends merchandise. Mastercard and Changi Pay users simply need to spend S$50 in a single receipt for the same entitlement.

From the Hello Kitty or Cinnamoroll Hand Warmer Cushion (S$12.90 each) to the Puffy Bag with Hello Kitty and Friends Bag Charm (S$29.90) and the Hello Kitty Cabin Luggage with Stickers (S$49.90) – there’s a great mix to choose from.

Changi Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty and friends characters, such as Kuromi, are dotted across Terminals 1 to 4.

Changi Rewards members with accumulated minimum spend at Changi Airport, Jewel or on iShopChangi will receive a complimentary Sanrio Gift Set, consisting of a Hello Kitty Mini Luggage and a Kuromi Hand Warmer Cushion.

Members can unlock more limited-edition Sanrio collectibles when they participate in the Changi Rewards Festive Gachapon at the T3, Basement 2 Carnival space (opposite Kopitiam).

Members can redeem one play at Festive Gachapon with a minimum spend of S$50 in a single receipt with Changi Pay or Mastercard (S$60 in a single receipt for all other modes of payment) for transactions at Changi Airport or on iShopChangi.

During the festivities, shoppers can make savings of up to S$20 off their next purchase with return vouchers that can be used at participating Changi Airport outlets and on iShopChangi.

There’s also the chance to win up to one million Changi Rewards points (worth S$5,000) by participating in the Space APPxplorer gamification experience on Changi App. 

Photos: Changi Airport Group.

