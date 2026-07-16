China Duty Free Group revenue falls -2% in first half

Image Credit: CDFG

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (1880.HK) – the largest travel retailer by far in China, and among the world’s biggest – saw revenue slightly down by -2% in the first half of 2026. However, operating profit climbed into positive territory (+0.9%) while net profit attributable to shareholders jumped by +19.5%.

The company, better known in travel retail as China Duty Free Group (CDFG) generated H1 revenue of RMB27.6bn / $4.08bn, with an operating profit of RMB3.74bn / $552.6m. This continues the turnaround seen in the final quarter of 2025, during a full year where the key figures in the P&L were all negative.

CDFG’s improved financial footing was helped by “fully capitalising on the opportunities presented by the island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port and the implementation of new offshore duty-free policies,” said the company in a statement issued to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Tuesday. This is one of two exchanges where CDFG is listed, the other being Shanghai.

Image Credit: CTGDuty Free/CDFG

On the cusp of a new growth era for CDFG?

In March, CTG Duty Free’s Chairman, Yunjun Fan , described 2025 as a period “defined by both challenges and opportunities”. He said: “Faced with a complex and volatile macro environment… we leveraged our strategic focus to withstand market fluctuations and employed a pragmatic approach to tackle development challenges.”

So far in 2026, this approach seems to have reaped the right results. The stock was up by +8% in the past week, but still down -35.7% year-to-date. The company has continued to consolidate its pole position in the Hainan market, where it claims it is growing its market share. In the wider China market, CDFG had a share of almost 80% in 2024 (source: Data100), and that has almost certainly increased. The retailer is also benefiting from the revival of the Asia-Pacific aviation market, particularly at some key Chinese hubs.

CDFG has stepped up its drive for operational improvements while enhancing its duty-free stores in key airports. Meanwhile, the acquisition of DFS’s retail business in Greater China is claimed to have “delivered solid integration results and favourable economic returns following the closing”.

READ MORE: CTG Duty-Free to acquire DFS’ Greater China retail business

READ MORE: CDFG facing significant challenges as revenue and profits fall in H125