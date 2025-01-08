China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and according to China Trading Desk’s latest Travel Sentiment Survey for Q4 2024, one statistic stands out: 40% of Chinese travellers this year embarked on their first international trip.

The demographic composition of these first-time travellers offers insights into their purchasing behaviours and motivations.

A significant proportion are 18–29 years old and hail from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

This digitally savvy group heavily relies on social media platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin for inspiration and guidance.

Many are middle-income earners, with a household income of 10,000–20,000 RMB ($1366, €1327, £1100) per month, leading them to prioritise affordability while still aspiring to indulge in shopping and experiences that reflect international travel.

Shopping remains a critical component of their travel experience.

In Q4 2024, 77.8% of travellers researched shopping activities before departure, and nearly 23% prioritized shopping as a key purpose of their trip.

Key retail drivers

The shopping habits of first-time travellers reflect a mix of excitement, curiosity, and the desire to make their trips memorable.

Over 25% of Chinese travellers cited ‘buying for family and friends’ as a primary motivation for luxury purchases.

For first-timers, the opportunity to bring back gifts that showcase their travel experiences plays a significant role in purchase decisions.

Competitive pricing, tax-free shopping, and discounts remain major draws for first-time travellers. In Q4, 46% of travellers named affordability as a top consideration , highlighting the importance of promotions and perceived value in driving sales.

First-time travellers often gravitate toward global luxury brands due to their reputation and the aspirational nature of such purchases.

Over 23% prioritized shopping for luxury goods in destinations like Japan, Singapore, UAE, where tax-free options make luxury items more accessible.

Remaining challenges

Catering to first-time travellers also comes with specific challenges.

First-time travellers use shopping experience enhancement tools such as digital wallets and mobile payments (19%), followed closely by WeChat mini-programs (18%) , to navigate issues such as duty-free regulations, tax refunds, or product authenticity.

Many first-time travellers prefer digital payment options like Alipay and WeChat Pay , with 43.6% using these platforms while shopping abroad .

China Trading Desk noted retailers must ensure seamless integration of these payment methods.

First-time travellers tend to rely heavily on real-time support for decision-making.

The main services tourists value the most during overseas shopping are language and customer service (17%) , followed by travel and shopping packages (14%) and after-sales service (13%) .

The physical appeal of cultural events and pop-ups is also an important driver of engagement for 12%.

Impact on global travel retail

The rising number of first-time Chinese travellers represents a shift in global travel retail dynamics.

With 40% of travellers venturing abroad for the first time , retail locations in airports, shopping malls, and tourist districts are poised to see higher footfall and increased demand for guided shopping experiences.

Regional favourites like Singapore (16%) , Japan (14%) and Thailand (12%) , will continue to benefit from first-time travellers’ comfort with familiar cultural elements, but destinations like the UAE and Australia (8%) will see growth as they market exclusivity and tailored experiences.

As first-time travellers rely heavily on digital tools for research and purchases, integrating technology into the shopping experience will be a game-changer.

Travel apps such as Ctrip/Qunar (20%), Xiaohongshu (18%) and Douyin (12%) are the preferred channels for outbound trip planning.

“The influx of first-time Chinese travellers in 2024 marks a pivotal moment for global travel retailers. These shoppers bring not only enthusiasm but also specific needs and expectations that require retailers to adapt quickly,” commented Subramania Bhatt, founder of China Trading Desk, on the demographic insights from the latest survey.

“By combining cultural sensitivity, digital engagement, and value-driven promotions, travel retailers can build lasting relationships with this growing demographic, securing their place in the evolving landscape of global tourism. As 2025 starts, the focus on first-time travellers is not just an opportunity but a necessity for travel retailers looking to thrive in this rapidly changing market,” he continued.

