China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and according to China Trading Desk’s latest Travel Sentiment Survey for Q4 2024, one statistic stands out: 40% of Chinese travellers this year embarked on their first international trip.
The demographic composition of these first-time travellers offers insights into their purchasing behaviours and motivations.
A significant proportion are 18–29 years old and hail from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
This digitally savvy group heavily relies on social media platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin for inspiration and guidance.
Many are middle-income earners, with a household income of 10,000–20,000 RMB ($1366, €1327, £1100) per month, leading them to prioritise affordability while still aspiring to indulge in shopping and experiences that reflect international travel.
Shopping remains a critical component of their travel experience.
In Q4 2024, 77.8% of travellers researched shopping activities before departure, and nearly 23% prioritized shopping as a key purpose of their trip.
Key retail drivers
The shopping habits of first-time travellers reflect a mix of excitement, curiosity, and the desire to make their trips memorable.
Over 25% of Chinese travellers cited ‘buying for family and friends’ as a primary motivation for luxury purchases.
For first-timers, the opportunity to bring back gifts that showcase their travel experiences plays a significant role in purchase decisions.
Remaining challenges
Catering to first-time travellers also comes with specific challenges.
Impact on global travel retail
The rising number of first-time Chinese travellers represents a shift in global travel retail dynamics.
“The influx of first-time Chinese travellers in 2024 marks a pivotal moment for global travel retailers. These shoppers bring not only enthusiasm but also specific needs and expectations that require retailers to adapt quickly,” commented Subramania Bhatt, founder of China Trading Desk, on the demographic insights from the latest survey.
“By combining cultural sensitivity, digital engagement, and value-driven promotions, travel retailers can build lasting relationships with this growing demographic, securing their place in the evolving landscape of global tourism. As 2025 starts, the focus on first-time travellers is not just an opportunity but a necessity for travel retailers looking to thrive in this rapidly changing market,” he continued.
