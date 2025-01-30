China Trading Desk releases Lunar New Year 2025 travel data

China Trading Desk has said it forecasts around 2.2m to 2.6m people due to travel overseas during this year’s eight day Lunar New Year holiday that started January 28.

Subramania Bhatt, CEO of the Chinese digital marketing research firm, noted this is up as much as 30% from last year’s low base, but still below pre-pandemic levels, when travel peaked around 6.3m.

“Chinese are being more selective about their travel this year. They’re looking for value and experiences rather than seeking out location-specific purchases. We’re not going to see the heyday of Chinese visiting luxury stores and spending big on handbags due to price differentials,” he said.

According to China Trading Desk research, Chinese traveller bookings data show high increase compared to 2024, however showed a drop in recent weekly cancellations since news broke out about the Wang Xing kidnapping case earlier this month.

The biggest decline is expected in Thailand, while the other SEA countries are related collateral damage, primarily because many travellers plan to travel around the region as a single trip, which involved Thailand too, so some have cancelled trips that originate from countries such as Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia.

Domestic travel in China

Domestic tourism is set to reach a record 9 billion trips, with family travelers making up 49%, a 75% increase from last year for families with children.

Bookings to Hong Kong has increased by 73%, this has led to also a drop in flight and hotel prices by 10-20% compared to last year.

Long-haul destinations like the UK, Spain, Italy, France, and Iceland are gaining popularity, with growth rates of 56%, 74%, 50%, 49%, and 108% respectively.

Family trips (both extended and immediate), along with cultural heritage and winter tourism, are the top trends.

China Trading Desk predicted parent-child trips will account for over 80% of travel, as cultural tours featuring intangible heritage experiences are highly popular, with some destinations seeing a fourfold increase.

Harbin and other winter destinations remain in the top five, with bookings up 32%.

Platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin dominate as planning tools, indicating a growing reliance on peer recommendations, user-generated content, and short-form videos for travel decisions.

Younger demographics, particularly Gen Z, are leading this shift, showcasing the importance of leveraging digital ecosystems for engagement

A notable 74% of travellers booked trips less than a month in advance, reflecting increased demand for agility among travel providers and dynamic last-minute offerings.

