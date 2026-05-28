Image Credit: TRBusiness

VIDEO ▶️: For China’s outbound travel market, growth is coming from both the volume of passengers and stronger spend, says Subramania Bhatt, Founder & CEO of China Trading Desk (CTD).

In this piece to camera filmed on location at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Bhatt delves into the China outbound opportunity and how travel retail stakeholders can seek to attract high-value Chinese travellers.

As reported, CTD upgraded its Chinese travel spending forecast for 2026 just a few weeks ago, lifting its earlier high-case estimate from US$280 billion to US$295.9 billion.

“Q1 actuals show that the China outbound opportunity is stronger than our earlier March high-case view suggested,” said Bhatt. “The question is no longer whether demand is returning. It is who captures the spend. In 2026, the strongest opportunities will be in markets that are easy to reach, relevant for shopping, and visible to Chinese travellers before the trip is booked.”

In this video, the CTD chief explains how the new wave of Chinese outbound travellers is evolving, with first-time travellers and younger families seeking more leisure time, as well as premium products and experiences.

Understanding the nuances of the different types of travellers coming out of China, he says, will be key to success moving forward.

Press play to hear what he has to say…

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