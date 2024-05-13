Coccinelle highlights TR in first-time appearance at TFWA AP

By Benedict Evans |

Coccinelle

A special focus on the next Spring/Summer 2025 collection will be displayed during the exhibition.

Coccinelle closed 2023 reporting a 12% jump in full-year sales compared to 2022, with 5% for the retail channel (full price and outlet) and 19% for wholesale channel with a significantly positive ebitda. It is attending TFWA AP for the first time this year.

A special focus on the next Spring/Summer 2025 collection will be displayed during the exhibition.

The future collections feature the core product category, leather bags, with 70% of the total share, small leather goods and mini bags representing 22% of the total turnover and from this year the new shoes category covers the 5% of the total production.

Giada Cappelletti, Head of International Markets & Global Travel Retail, commented: “Travel Retail channel has reported positive results facing a double-digit growth driven by traffic recovery and a stable increase in terms of turnover for comparable stores”.

During 2023 Coccinelle opened 10 new boutiques and refurbished 13 stores worldwide.

A new store concept has also been launched with the opening of Rome Fiumicino International Airport Leonardo da Vinci – Schengen Area.

its ongoing plans to expand in new cities and countries worldwide will see several openings in 2024 such as: China; Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Japan, and many refurbishments in key cities such as: Bangkok; Athens; Florence and Taormina.

Cappelletti added: “Focusing on Travel Retail, 2024 will see new openings in Austria, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Kosovo. With our participation to Singapore TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, we are willing to strengthen our historical connections and welcome new partnerships to increase our presence all over Asia Pacific territory”.

READ MORE: Asia “returning to strength & headed to new heights”

READ MORE: Coccinelle unveils ‘minimalist’ new boutique concept at Rome Fiumicino

READ MORE: Rome Fiumicino Airport introduces new fashion brands to boarding area A

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge Europe
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
Maison Audry brings cognac collections to GTR at TFWA Singapore International
image description
Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show International
image description
Valrhona, Weiss & Villars return to Singapore with Gourmets & Co concept Asia & Pacific
image description
The Dalmore unveils new Luminary 2024 Edition for GTR channel International
image description
CAI & Wuxi Airport Group JV to manage non-aeronautical business at WUX Asia & Pacific
image description
Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits in quest to drive value International
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Düsseldorf Airport seeks experienced partners for F&B/retail tenders Europe
right