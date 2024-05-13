Coccinelle highlights TR in first-time appearance at TFWA AP

Coccinelle closed 2023 reporting a 12% jump in full-year sales compared to 2022, with 5% for the retail channel (full price and outlet) and 19% for wholesale channel with a significantly positive ebitda. It is attending TFWA AP for the first time this year.

A special focus on the next Spring/Summer 2025 collection will be displayed during the exhibition.

The future collections feature the core product category, leather bags, with 70% of the total share, small leather goods and mini bags representing 22% of the total turnover and from this year the new shoes category covers the 5% of the total production.

Giada Cappelletti, Head of International Markets & Global Travel Retail, commented: “Travel Retail channel has reported positive results facing a double-digit growth driven by traffic recovery and a stable increase in terms of turnover for comparable stores”.

During 2023 Coccinelle opened 10 new boutiques and refurbished 13 stores worldwide.

A new store concept has also been launched with the opening of Rome Fiumicino International Airport Leonardo da Vinci – Schengen Area.

its ongoing plans to expand in new cities and countries worldwide will see several openings in 2024 such as: China; Dubai; Abu Dhabi; Japan, and many refurbishments in key cities such as: Bangkok; Athens; Florence and Taormina.

Cappelletti added: “Focusing on Travel Retail, 2024 will see new openings in Austria, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Kosovo. With our participation to Singapore TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, we are willing to strengthen our historical connections and welcome new partnerships to increase our presence all over Asia Pacific territory”.

