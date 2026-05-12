Coty and Heinemann introduce ‘My Fragrance Garden’ at Sydney Airport

Image Credit: Coty

Coty Travel Retail has partnered with Heinemann Oceania to introduce its ‘My Fragrance Garden’ concept to the Asia Pacific travel retail channel.

Running from 10 April to 4 June at Sydney Airport, the multi-brand activation follows successful roll-outs across selected European doors.

Featuring six of Coty’s leading fragrance and beauty brands, the activation aims to translate Coty’s sustainability strategy into a compelling, consumer-facing retail experience.

At its heart is an interactive, garden-inspired retail space that brings to life five key pillars of Coty’s sustainable fragrance strategy: Upcycled Alcohol, Upcycled Ingredients, Eco-Designed Packaging, Fragrance Refills, and Fragrance Drop Samplers.

Through immersive storytelling, digital touchpoints, and tactile displays, travellers are invited to discover how sustainability, desirability, performance, and luxury can go hand in hand.

Coty showcases ‘Beauty That Lasts’

“Bringing ‘My Fragrance Garden’ to Asia Pacific is an exciting moment for Coty Travel Retail,” commented Coty Global Travel Retail Senior Vice President Mette Engell.

“Sydney Airport is a strategically important gateway into the region, and our partnership with Heinemann Oceania provides the ideal platform to bring ‘Beauty That Lasts’ to life here in a meaningful way.

Image Credit: Coty

“This activation demonstrates how sustainability and innovation can work together to create something genuinely compelling for travellers. We believe that when consumers can see, touch, and understand the choices behind the products they love, sustainability becomes not just a commitment on paper, but a reason to engage and fall in love with fragrance.”

“We are thrilled to bring Coty’s ‘My Fragrance Garden’ to Sydney Airport, and to the Asia Pacific region, for the first time,” noted Heinemann Asia Pacific Regional Purchasing Director Ranjith Menon.

“The concept encapsulates our commitment to experience-led retail, and our ambition to always engage and excite travellers. We are proud to partner with Coty Travel Retail to introduce an activation that makes sustainable innovation something travellers can see, feel and be inspired by.”

READ NEXT: Coty launches Calvin Klein Euphoria Elixirs in global travel retail

READ NEXT: Coty debuts Infiniment Coty Paris in travel retail at Zurich

READ NEXT: Coty advances photoageing expertise with launch of Sun Perfect Air in GTR