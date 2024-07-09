Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free

Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific, in partnership with The Shilla Duty Free, has announced the launch of the first-ever Kylie Cosmetics store in Singapore, located in The Shilla Duty Free section in Terminal 4 at Changi Airport.

The store is set to open its doors in July 2024, and Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific noted it will be demarcating the launch with a series of ‘retailtainment’ activities.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on 1 July 2024, with representatives from Changi Airport Group, The Shilla Duty Free Singapore, and Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific present.

Since 14 February 2024, Kylie Cosmetics has also been available exclusively online via iShopChangi, an online shopping platform developed by Changi Airport.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Shilla Duty Free and Changi Airport Group to launch the first-ever Kylie Cosmetics store in Singapore,” said Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail at Coty, who added: “To commemorate this exciting milestone, we will also be unveiling Cosmic Kylie Jenner, giving travellers and visitors the opportunity to experience Kylie’s highly successful debut fragrance.”

