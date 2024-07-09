Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free

By Benedict Evans |

On-site beauty specialists will also be available to provide flash makeovers and makeup demonstrations at the counter.

Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific, in partnership with The Shilla Duty Free, has announced the launch of the first-ever Kylie Cosmetics store in Singapore, located in The Shilla Duty Free section in Terminal 4 at Changi Airport.

The store is set to open its doors in July 2024, and Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific noted it will be demarcating the launch with a series of ‘retailtainment’ activities.

A ribbon-cutting event was held on 1 July 2024, with representatives from Changi Airport Group, The Shilla Duty Free Singapore, and Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific present.

Since 14 February 2024, Kylie Cosmetics has also been available exclusively online via iShopChangi, an online shopping platform developed by Changi Airport.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Shilla Duty Free and Changi Airport Group to launch the first-ever Kylie Cosmetics store in Singapore,” said Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail at Coty, who added: “To commemorate this exciting milestone, we will also be unveiling Cosmic Kylie Jenner, giving travellers and visitors the opportunity to experience Kylie’s highly successful debut fragrance.”

READ MORE: Coty unveils Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden The Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum

READ MORE: Coty TR and Shilla to launch Korea’s first Super Brand Week in new plan

READ MORE: Coty Travel Retail goes global with cross-category Boss activations

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Hillary Clinton to deliver keynote at TFWA World Conference in Cannes International
image description
WHSmith NA brings Build-A-Bear Workshops to Las Vegas gift stores The Americas
image description
TR Confidence Tracker Q2 2024 flash poll now live – take part today! International
image description
Frédéric Porchet succeeds Dryburgh as GM of Nestlé International Travel Retail International
image description
Dufry Sharjah opens hybrid Hudson Café at Sharjah International Airport Middle East
image description
Estée Lauder unveils skincare retail concept at CDF's Global Beauty Plaza Asia & Pacific
image description
Nigel Keal returns as ETRC president ahead of its 20th anniversary Europe
image description
Avolta set to 'dazzle' with duty free stores at Macau International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy Indian Sub Cont
image description
Relay mobile store debuts at Italy’s Bari Airport and concept expansion in sight Europe
right