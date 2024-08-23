Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club opens at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove

By Faye Bartle |

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove. 

Coty Travel Retail has partnered with Valiram and W Singapore – Sentosa Cove to launch Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club, an interactive pop-up space dedicated to the Lancaster suncare range complete with immersive activations and experiences.

From 19 August to 19 September, guests at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove can exclusively experience the Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club, from themed displays and installations in the hotel lobby to branded merchandise, buoys, umbrellas, and sunbeds stationed by the WET Deck.

“The Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove is an exciting retailtainment celebration that brings to life all that Lancaster has to offer through a series of engaging activations,” said Guilhem Souche, SVP of Global Travel Retail at Coty.

“This exclusive pop-up further underscores Coty Travel Retail’s commitment to creating highly immersive experiences for consumers, enabling them to interact with beloved products and collections in new, exciting ways.”

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club

The Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club features immersive activations and experiences.

At the heart of the pop-up experience is the Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club Full Light Technology Sundial – an installation situated by the WET Deck that draws upon the concept of the sundial to help educate consumers on the importance of sun protection.

The pop-up also features a themed vending machine, allowing consumers to sample a range of Lancaster’s signature suncare products.

A banded photobooth provides a fun chance for holidaymakers to capture a keepsake of their break.

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club

The pop-up helps educate consumers on the importance of sun protection.

“We believe that visiting our store will be an unforgettable experience, allowing customers to fully engage with the brand and discover all that we have to offer,” said Mukesh Valiram, Executive Director, Valiram.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lancaster to bring the essence of the French Riviera to W Singapore – Sentosa Cove,” added Christian Metzner, General Manager of W Singapore – Sentosa Cove.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our vision of offering vibrant and luxurious experiences to our guests.

“The Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club at our WET Deck not only enhances our day club atmosphere but also brings a unique touch of chic sophistication. It’s a very promising collaboration that promises to elevate the visibility and allure of both brands.”

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club

Lancaster Monaco French Riviera Club is active from 19 August to 19 September.

Some hotel guests will also have the opportunity to be part of an exclusive Lancaster drop activation, receiving bespoke Lancaster bags they can use during their stay.

