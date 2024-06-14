Coty Travel Retail and The Shilla Duty Free (Shilla) are taking their collaboration to the next level by updating their joint business plan to engage travellers in innovative ways and reinvigorate omnichannel shopping experiences in travel retail.

The dynamic duo will deliver their refreshed joint business plan across four core pillars: digital innovation, data analytics, retailer exclusivity and regional expansion.

As part of the renewed commitment, they will introduce Korea’s first-ever omnichannel Super Brand Week, complete with a host of brand promotions, omnichannel activations and new content formats.

“In the constantly evolving landscape of beauty in travel retail, it is crucial that Coty keeps offering unparalleled digital experiences,” said Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President Global Travel Retail at Coty.

“Shilla remains a key partner to Coty, and we are very proud that together we continue to deliver new digital initiatives and set benchmarks for today’s consumers, who are always at the heart of our business.”

The acceleration of digital innovations will encompass advanced online-to-offline campaigns, starting with omnichannel masterclasses with AI components.

In addition, there are plans to develop immersive platforms such as augmented reality and virtual reality simulations, merging online and offline shopping for a seamless experience.

The business plan also extends to data analytics, with a goal to build a stronger understanding of consumers and to deliver more targeted shopping experiences.

By combining their data and insights, Coty Travel Retail and Shilla will create customised strategies to better cater to consumers’ tastes, behaviours and preferences, with the aim of boosting loyalty and engagement.

In the realm of new content formats comes VIP masterclasses at the Shilla Lounge that will offer makeup sessions for small, selected groups.

These will also provide guests with a chance to discover Coty’s ultra-premium cosmetics and fragrances.

The same content will also be available online.

Coty will continue to work closely with The Shilla Duty Free’s platforms to launch exclusive products, content, concepts. Plus, the opportunity for local wallet partnerships is being explored.

Korea is the primary market in which the cooperation will be implemented. However, there is an ambition is to expand to other key markets soon.

“Following the incredible first-year success of the digital joint business plan, Shilla is thrilled to be moving into the next phase of our partnership with Coty, which has remained a beauty powerhouse with their pioneering innovations and focus on delighting consumers,” commented Bo Kim, Vice President E-Commerce at The Shilla Duty Free.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to strengthen digital capabilities and redefine standards of digital engagement to unprecedented heights in the travel retail industry.”

READ MORE: Coty Travel Retail goes global with cross-category Boss activations

READ MORE: Coty unveils Boss ‘Play Together’ cross-category pop-up at Singapore Changi

READ MORE: Shilla grandstands perfumes & cosmetics concession at Incheon T1