Coty unveils Boss ‘Play Together’ cross-category pop-up at Singapore Changi

Coty Travel Retail Asia Pacific has partnered with Changi Airport Group and The Shilla Duty Free Singapore to create the Asia Pacific region’s first Boss cross-category pop-up store. The activation is running from 14 May until 23 June.

Located in the airport’s T3 Departure Transit area, the concept has been designed to showcase the Boss brand’s signature fragrance, fashion and eyewear collections.

It features a range of products making their global debut, including the Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir, limited-edition cross-category bundle sets, and Boss Parfums luggage tags.

The installation incorporates illuminated branding and state-of-the-art finishings. The pop-up also marks the first-ever Alipay Super Brand Day for Boss at Changi Airport, in partnership with Alibaba. This initiative will feature a high-profile omnichannel digital campaign, including exclusive Alipay payment vouchers.

Coty levels up retailtainment

The activation spotlights a variety of interactive retailtainment elements. These include a ‘Play Together in Singapore’ photobooth for the Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir fragrance, which features a dry diffusing unit, a touch-screen trial experience, and a bottle engraving service.

Gamification is another core element of the pop-up experience. Travellers are invited to participate in the soccer simulator Boss Kicker Game, for a chance to win prizes.

Coty Travel Retail Senior Vice President Guilhem Souche commented: “The debut of the Boss cross-category pop-up store is further testament to the strength of our partnership with Changi Airport Group and The Shilla Duty Free Singapore.

“This milestone once again demonstrates that Coty is committed to creating highly dynamic experiences for customers across the globe. As part of our travel retail strategy, we will continue to introduce new activations and concepts that delight and surprise travellers.”

Changi Airport Group Head of Airside Concessions Chandra Mahtani noted: “This first-ever Boss cross-category travel retail outpost is a unique convergence of fashion and fragrance, sports and style, immersion and interaction, which will add a new dimension of excitement to the shopping experience for travellers. Changi Airport is delighted to continue our partnership with Coty Travel Retail and The Shilla Duty Free Singapore to bring this experience to our passengers.”

“Through Shilla Singapore’s strong partnership with Coty Travel Retail and Changi Airport, we are pleased to once again bring consumers an elevated travel retail experience with the Boss cross-category pop-up store, the first-ever concept of its kind,” added Jeff Lee, Vice President, Managing Director of The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport.

