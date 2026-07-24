CTD launches GEO Concierge service for Chinese traveller engagement

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China Trading Desk (CTD) has launched China Traveller GEO Concierge, a new evidence-led service designed to help airports, travel retailers, destinations and brands strengthen their visibility across the Chinese traveller decision journey.

Developed for the Chinese outbound travel and global travel retail sectors, the service analyses how organisations appear across AI-generated answers, Chinese social search, travel platforms, maps and official digital channels. It aims to identify gaps in visibility, factual accuracy, competitor positioning and conversion opportunities.

“Chinese travellers no longer follow a single search journey,” said Subramania Bhatt, Founder and CEO of CTD. “They move between AI answers, social recommendations, travel platforms, maps and official or partner channels as they decide where to go, what to buy, which source to trust and how to act. For global travel retail, the risk is not simply being absent. It is being visible but inaccurately described, placed within a crowded recommendation set or disconnected from a credible commercial path.”

The service evaluates the wider information ecosystem influencing traveller decisions, reviewing AI-generated content alongside Chinese-language social platforms, booking sites, maps, official websites, WeChat and Mini Program channels, as well as airport, retailer and tourism partner content.

CTD has also published three launch case studies demonstrating the approach. Changi Airport scored 89/100 for visibility across five Chinese AI platforms, while Dubai Duty Free achieved 90/100 despite sharing recommendation space with competing duty free operators. Bulgari at Marina Bay Sands received a score of 79/100, highlighting strong visibility but increased competition from rival luxury jewellery brands.

“These examples show that visibility is only the starting point,” Bhatt said. “The more important questions are whether the information is accurate, who else is being recommended and whether the traveller is given a trusted route to action.”

The service is aimed at airports, duty free and travel retailers, luxury brands, shopping destinations, tourism boards, hotels and traveller service providers. It is delivered through a four-stage model comprising an initial AI Visibility Snapshot, a full GEO Visibility Audit, an Activation Sprint to address identified issues, and an ongoing monitoring programme.

According to CTD, the service is designed to strengthen the quality of information and customer pathways available to Chinese travellers rather than attempting to influence AI rankings directly. “GEO is often presented as another form of search optimisation,” Bhatt added. “For global travel retail, the opportunity is broader. Businesses need to understand what Chinese travellers are being told, which sources shape trust, who else is being recommended and whether the answer connects to a credible commercial action.”

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