DFS Group rolls out rewards and good fortune to mark Lunar New year

By Luke Barras-hill |

Limited-edition DFS red packets are available as a GWP for customers visiting select stores across DFS’ global network. Each envelope contains a surprise.

Customers to DFS Group’s stores are being treated to auspicious promotions and exclusive rewards in celebration of Lunar New Year.

The top prize of a 999.9 gold ingot marries with gifting tips from renowned Feng Shui Master Mak Ling-ling.

DFS Circle members spending HK$888 or MOP888 upwards at a number of DFS’ downtown locations* can participate in the DFS Lunar New Year Fortune Gold Rush (28 Jan – 7 Feb).

They can try their luck at the red packet wall, where each envelope holds a special reward such as luxury leathergoods; beauty products; or hotel, spa, dinning and shopping vouchers. The grand prize is the 999.9 gold ingot.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Feng Shui Master Mak Ling-ling is sharing good fortune and advice designed to inspire seasonal wardrobes and beauty routines and inform gifting choices, from wines & spirits and watches & jewellery to beauty and food.

Visitors to the travel retailer’s eight Macau stores can receive blessings from the ‘God of Fortune’ to celebrate new beginnings and discover fresh makeup looks devised by DFS’ beauty experts at the Macau and Hong Kong stores.

Cardholders earn further benefits

Additionally, customers can avail of exclusive perks upon purchase.

Those spending at select stores across the global network will receive limited-edition DFS red packets.

UnionPay cardholders can enjoy rebates of up to HK$1,500 or MOP3,000 upon spends of HK$30,000 or MOP60,000, respectively.

L-R: Rimowa Original Cabin and Rimowa Essential Trunk Plus, available in Macau only.

Mastercard cardholders can earn up to HK$200 or MOP700 cashback when spending HK$2,000 or MOP7,000, respectively.

HSBC cardholders can avail of an up to HK$200 cash rebate upon first purchases at the DFS Hong Kong store.

Finally, DFS Circle Members can get their hands on complimentary discounts of up to 15% off from six premium Japanese restaurants in Hong Kong via the DFS Circle app and enjoy 7% off travel bookings using the Klook WeChat Mini Program when shopping at any DFS Hong Kong and Macau store (valid from 23 Jan – 31 December).

*DFS Hong Kong, Canton Road; DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons; DFS Macau, City of Dreams; or DFS Macau Galaxy.

rss
image description image description
image description image description
image description image description
image description

left
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
right