Dior announces first time partnership with Lotte in Vietnam

The House of Dior has announced its first partnership with Lotte Duty Free in Vietnam, culminating in the launch of a summer pop-up at Da Nang International Airport.

This inaugural showcase at Da Nang International Airport features an array of offerings spanning makeup, skincare, and fragrances.

The pop-up itself is brightly coloured, and Dior noted its construction is designed to mimic the ambience of the French Riviera.

Data from the Da Nang Statistics Department showed for the first four months of 2024, the city welcomed approximately 957,000 international visitors, a significant increase of 20.7% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The local government has implemented supportive policies aimed at stimulating the tourism market.

These efforts have engendered a robust recovery and growth within Da Nang’s tourism industry, offering a substantial contribution to the development of the coastal city.

