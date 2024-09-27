Dolce & Gabbana expands Bangkok presence through King Power

Dolce & Gabbana has expanded its offer in the Asia Pacific downtown duty free market with a new opening at the King Power Rangnam mall in Bangkok, in association with King Power.

Marco Passoni, Senior Executive VP of 2.0 & Partners, said: “This new store is an excellent example of bringing a brand experience to life for shoppers in the downtown travel retail space. Luxury is about so much more than products for the modern shopper, it is about experience and location.

This new store allows Dolce & Gabbana to showcase the very best of its lifestyle offer in an exquisite surrounding as provided by King Power Rangnam.”

The store opened on 12 September, and 2.0 & Partners noted the new pop-up space allows the brand to craft an engaging and unique opportunity for shoppers.

At King Power Rangnam, the Dolce & Gabbana pop-up store deploys a gallery approach with dedicated, standalone displays, showcasing the brand’s products for consumers to discover.

It is decorated in Dolce & Gabbana’s gold colouring, and the 243sq m space highlight sthe brand’s collections, with an offer tailored to the needs and demands of the modern Asian luxury shopper.

