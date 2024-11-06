Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok

By Faye Bartle |

See Yourself in a New Flight

Drunk Elephant’s See Yourself in a New Flight activation at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Skin beauty and wellness company, Shiseido Travel Retail, has revealed the details of its See Yourself in a New Flight travel exclusive campaign by Drunk Elephant at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok.

It marks the first time Drunk Elephant has taken over King Power’s vibrant new Perfume Cosmetic Shop Booth Exhibition Space at International Departures East.

Active from 16 September to 31 October 2024, the See Yourself in a New Flight campaign was anchored on Drunk Elephant’s TREX24 collection – the Mile High-Dration Club and Nonstop Glow Kit – and was designed to meet the specific skin beauty and wellness needs of travellers.

In line with Shiseido’s commitment to enhance traveller journeys, the campaign engaged a broad array of global travellers with the ‘playful and progressive’ philosophy of Drunk Elephant including during key festive travel periods such as China’s Golden Week (1-7 October) and Diwali (31 October).

See Yourself in a New Flight

The Drunk Ball Game educated travellers on common causes of skin concerns.   

“With more than 36 million tourists expected to visit Thailand this year*, we see the dynamic city of Bangkok as an important hub to connect with diverse global travellers,” said Shiseido Travel Retail President & CEO, Philippe Lesné.

“This is key to driving sustainable growth across Travel Retail Asia in the long term. The ‘See Yourself in a New Flight’ campaign is a milestone for Drunk Elephant and Shiseido Travel Retail – reflecting our broadening portfolio and footprint in Asia.

“The vibrant campaign reinforces our commitment to creating new value for travellers by offering a unique product line-up, retail environment and in-store experience that is tailored to traveller needs.

“We thank our partners at King Power and Suvarnabhumi Airport for bringing this elevated travel experience to life in Bangkok.”

See Yourself in a New Flight

 Drunk Elephant’s Nonstop Glow Kit.

Drunk Elephant’s travel-ready TREX24 sets are ideal for travellers who want to slip a compact kit into their luggage and those who want to pass through security without a hitch.

Mile High-Dration Club is a hydrating set (featuring an ultra-hydrating serum and a firming peptide moisturiser) designed to strengthen the skin’s acid mantle and ensure healthy, nourished skin at any altitude.

Nonstop Glow Kit includes an AHA and BHA exfoliating serum to help smooth skin texture, combined with a deeply replenishing moisturiser for lasting radiance

A comprehensive collection of full-sized Drunk Elephant products was also available at the activation.

See Yourself in a New Flight

Travellers were invited to send a Thailand-themed postcard at the event.

The See Yourself in a New Flight activation attracted travellers to engage with the brand with its vibrant colour palette and bold design.

The activation was further enhanced by playful travel-themed elements such as clouds and aeroplanes, along with original travel retail specific ‘Drunk to Go’ messaging.

Visitors could take a #Drunkbreak and experience the Drunk Elephant brand firsthand through interactive activities. To aid footfall, bounce back cards were distributed across the airport inviting travellers to pay a visit.

The Drunk Ball Game helped to educate shoppers on the causes of common skin concerns while personalised consultations with the brand’s beauty partners, with help from the Smoothie Quiz, meant travellers could create a bespoke smoothie mix tailored to their skin type and skin concerns.

See Yourself in a New Flight

Travel-themed bounce-back cards were distributed across airport and downtown areas.

The Cloud Photo Zone presented a fun photo opportunity, with the chance to send exclusive Thailand-themed Drunk Elephant postcards.

Finally, travellers could enjoy gifts and limited time offers.

To maximise engagement, the omnichannel campaign targeted travellers through digital amplification on various retailer channels, including social media platforms and e-commerce banners, as well as KOL amplification.

Travellers could learn more about Drunk Elephant’s iconic skincare smoothies through the Smoothie Quiz.

These activities were designed especially to capture travellers’ attention and foster interaction across multiple touchpoints for a cohesive and engaging brand experience.

The diverse passenger mix at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport – including Chinese, Thai and Western Gen Z and Millennial travellers – makes it an ideal choice of location for Drunk Elephant’s flagship travel retail activation, as Shiseido Travel Retail targets sustainable growth in Asia.

*Source: World Bank Group.

right