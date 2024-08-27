Duty free arrivals shops among latest in crop of KIX T1 commercial openings

By Luke Barras-hill |

The new commercial units will be found on the fourth floor, the third floor international arrival area and at the second floor ‘Tasty Street’ food court.

Kansai Airports has shared details of 13 retail and restaurant units slated to open at Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 1 amid its ongoing renovation.

Housed within the new commercial area aligned to phase three of KIX’s T1 transformation, the new lineup will include KIX Duty Free arrival shops (2), KIX Currency Exchange, Nihombashi Tendon Kaneko Hannosuke, Gacha Matsuri, Gowell Select, Lawson, One Village One Product Market, Global WiFi (2), Telecom Square and Imoto no WiFi.

The grand opening of the renovated T1 is due in spring 2025 prior to the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

KIX will perform a central role as a gateway to Kansai to serve visitors from around the globe.

As reported last month, KIX has enjoyed better-than-expected passenger spending since inaugurating its newly refurbished post-security international departure area at Terminal 1 in December, which features 27 retail, F&B, luxury boutique and service units, including a first-of-a-kind 2,500sq m walkthrough duty free store from KIX Duty Free.

Above and pictured: the third floor of the international arrival area will house two KIX Duty Free shops in the south and north zone. Source: KIX.

A statement read: “Kansai Airports Group will continue to work on the renovation together with our partners to enhance airport functions of KIX as a gateway to Kansai, with safety and security as the top priorities.”

Once renovations at the departure and arrivals areas complete, passenger capacity is expected to increase from 23 to 40 million passengers annually.

Kansai Airports, established by a consortium made up of Vinci Airports and Orix Corporation as its core members, took over the operations of Kansai International Airport and Osaka International Airport from New Kansai International Airport Company and has been operating both since 1 April, 2016.

