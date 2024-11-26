E. Gluck Corporation expands TR business with dedicated APAC team

E. Gluck Corporation has announced that it is expanding its travel retail business by establishing a dedicated team in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The fashion watch industry expert has welcomed two experienced professionals to its Hong Kong office – Allan Yee, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, and Simon Tang, Regional Sales Manager – who will continue to service the region, building on E. Gluck’s already strong momentum there.

The move demonstrates E. Gluck’s commitment to growth across APAC and to enhancing its level of service to partners in this dynamic market.

Yee and Tang are said to bring to the table ‘extensive expertise’ in fashion watches that will serve to strengthen the company’s footprint in the region, with the ultimate goal of growing both its presence and partnerships.

The APAC team will operate under the leadership of Rob Robertaccio, Senior Vice President of Global and Travel Retail Sales, who will continue to oversee the travel retail division globally.

“Asia-Pacific is an exciting market with tremendous growth potential, and we are thrilled to enhance our capabilities with the addition of Allan and Simon,” said Bobbie Gluck Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation.

“Their wealth of experience and industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional service and innovative products to our partners in the region.”

In related news, E. Gluck Corporation has announced plans to exhibit for the first time at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2025 in Singapore.

The company has an impressive portfolio of well-known fashion watch brands, including Anne Klein, Armitron, Nine West and Steve Madden, and looks forward to ‘driving innovation and delivering value to its partners and customers’ in the Asia Pacific market.

