E. Gluck Corporation expands TR business with dedicated APAC team

By Faye Bartle |

Rob Robertaccio

Rob Robertaccio, Senior Vice President of Global and Travel Retail Sales.

E. Gluck Corporation has announced that it is expanding its travel retail business by establishing a dedicated team in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The fashion watch industry expert has welcomed two experienced professionals to its Hong Kong office – Allan Yee, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, and Simon Tang, Regional Sales Manager – who will continue to service the region, building on E. Gluck’s already strong momentum there.

The move demonstrates E. Gluck’s commitment to growth across APAC and to enhancing its level of service to partners in this dynamic market.

Yee and Tang are said to bring to the table ‘extensive expertise’ in fashion watches that will serve to strengthen the company’s footprint in the region, with the ultimate goal of growing both its presence and partnerships.

The APAC team will operate under the leadership of Rob Robertaccio, Senior Vice President of Global and Travel Retail Sales, who will continue to oversee the travel retail division globally.

“Asia-Pacific is an exciting market with tremendous growth potential, and we are thrilled to enhance our capabilities with the addition of Allan and Simon,” said Bobbie Gluck Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation.

“Their wealth of experience and industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional service and innovative products to our partners in the region.”

In related news, E. Gluck Corporation has announced plans to exhibit for the first time at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2025 in Singapore.

The company has an impressive portfolio of well-known fashion watch brands, including Anne Klein, Armitron, Nine West and Steve Madden, and looks forward to ‘driving innovation and delivering value to its partners and customers’ in the Asia Pacific market.

READ MORE: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Read the testimonials

READ MORE: FAWJ Spotlight: E. Gluck confident in double-digit growth

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Hot Diamonds promotes 'aggressive saving' approach for jewellery in GTR

Hot Diamonds has entered into GTR its 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set Jewellery, exclusive to...

image description image description
Europe

Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient

Overall tourist expenditure across Europe is projected to rise 10.3% in 2024 to reach €719.7...

image description image description
International

Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships

Specialist perfume & cosmetics distributor Beaute Luxe, led by travel retail veteran David...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
ARI launches new podcast series 'In Brief' exploring the world of GTR International
image description
MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates Middle East
image description
On Location: Bruichladdich innovates & diversifies; 'also makes whisky' International
image description
Coccinelle plans more travel retail doors to end 2024 amid strong 9m results International
image description
MEADFA President pays tribute to Colm McLoughlin in powerful welcome Middle East
image description
In-store browsing is fertile ground for conversion in MEA, shows research Middle East
image description
LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines International
image description
Nemiroff expands football sponsorship with West Ham partnership Europe
image description
Suntory Global Spirits: Conversation is key to converting shoppers International
image description
UETA MEA launches with new hires and growth view Middle East
right