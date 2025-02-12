Elizabeth Arden launches festive red door pop-ups for Chinese New Year

Beauty brand Elizabeth Arden has unveiled a series of pop-ups in travel retail, dressed in festive red, in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The activations, deployed across multiple regions, are designed especially for the occasion, with red symbolising prosperity and power in Chinese culture and Elizabeth Arden’s signature red door said to represent ‘the lucky door of opportunities’.

In China, at the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan, a large-scale pop-up is active from 16 January to 12 February.

Visitors are invited to enter through the Elizabeth Arden red door for an exclusive photo opportunity to mark the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The pop-up presents the full range of Elizabeth Arden’s popular product franchises in a trio of experiential zones: the Capsules serum sampling zone; the Prevage experience zone; and the White Tea sensorial immersion room.

At the capsules serum sampling zone, customers can trial all of Elizabeth Arden’s different capsules serum, each of which serve a different skincare need.

They can also take advantage of expert skincare consultations, with recommendations for the best capsules serum to suit their skin type, along with advice on a routine to follow and how to combine the benefits of different capsules.

At the Prevage experience zone, shoppers can discover Elizabeth Arden’s latest launch of Prevage 3-in-1 Reset Serum and Soft Cream – a power duo providing a powerful ‘full cycle collagen support’.

The White Tea Sensorial Immersion Room delivers an immersive experience with a romantic and relaxing virtual reality floral garden experience enhanced by the scent of White Tea.

A variety of smaller scale pop-ups were also executed across top locations, such as Hainan Tourism Duty Free Shopping Complex, Everrich and Tasameng Duty Free at Taoyuan International Airport, and Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport.

Elizabeth Arden is also offering exclusive limited time gift packs with Chinese New Year themed amenities travel case and a ‘lucky’ multi-functional bag charm which comes alongside a keychain, a lucky red pom pom, a heart shaped mirror as well as crystals studded “S”, symbolising the Year of the Snake.

“Chinese New Year serves as an important gifting season for the Chinese,” said Yumie Chia, General Manager of Elizabeth Arden Asia Pacific Travel Retail.

“It is a period to celebrate and showcase love and gratitude to those we care. Hence, we offer exclusive gifting sets with lucky red elements to spread the joy and feelings of happiness.”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden and Cristina Rodríguez devise new beauty advisor uniforms

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden: Two ‘blockbuster’ skincare releases to unveil in Cannes

READ MORE: Elizabeth Arden partners with Avolta for Stockholm Arlanda activation