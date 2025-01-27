Estée Lauder and CDFG deliver ‘Gifts of Pure Magic’ in Sanya and Haikou

Estée Lauder Nighttime Essentials Set, a CDFG exclusive.

Estée Lauder Travel Retail marked its seventh consecutive year of collaboration with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) on a holiday gifting campaign running through December.

Two ‘Gifts of Pure Magic’ pop-ups appeared at the travel retailer’s Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex and Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex Global Beauty Plaza from 1-29 December.

Visitors encountered gifting boxes, festive arches and golden accents and an enticing magic hat installation surrounded by red and gold décor to symbolise the warmth and splendour of the holiday season.

A holiday makeover service offered professional beauty transformations to put travellers in the holiday spirit, while an interactive photobooth allowed guests to capture their cherished moments.

Following the experiences, browsers received a curated sampling kit for a chance to explore Estée Lauder’s skincare and makeup lines.

These were bolstered by makeup masterclasses, where skilled artists brought holiday beauty to life and offered guests expert techniques and personalised tips.

Venchi adds holiday indulgence

In a sweet twist, Estée Lauder teamed up with renowned Italian luxury chocolatier Venchi to create an indulgent holiday experience.

Estée Lauder consumers could enjoy a complimentary Venchi gelato, while in turn Venchi customers discovered the opportunity to receive exclusive Estée Lauder gifts.

Meanwhile, the holiday campaign continued online with two interactive livestream events on CDFG’s platforms.

 Estée Lauder-CDF holiday pop-up at Block C at the CDFG Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex. 

Featuring pop singer Yao Chen and fashion and beauty KOL Olivia, the sessions invited audiences to explore the art of gifting with exclusive holiday treasures and surprises.

Travel exclusive collections included The Estée Lauder Nighttime Essentials Set, a CDFG exclusive gift and ideal for travellers visiting Hainan.

Featuring the Advanced Night Repair Serum (100ml) and Advanced Night Repair Eye Gel Creme (15ml), the set works to repair, hydrate and refresh the skin.

The Estée Lauder Companies marked its seventh consecutive year of collaboration with China Duty Free Group on a holiday gifting campaign running through December.

Complemented by the Advanced Night Cleansing Gelée (100ml), Revitalizing Supreme+ Treatment Lotion (200ml), and Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Soft Creme (100ml), the collection ‘transforms skincare into a luxurious ritual of renewal, leaving skin vibrant and ready to embrace the magic of new holiday memories’, according to Estée Lauder.

The Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Collection, powered by Sirtivity-LP Age Reversal Technology, helps to enhance the skin’s natural strength and vitality and made for a luxurious gift.

