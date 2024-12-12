Estée Lauder TR marks 35 years of King Power with exclusive beauty activations

To mark the 35th anniversary of King Power, Estée Lauder Travel Retail has launched a duo of exclusive beauty activations in the retailer’s luxury travel destinations.

The My Shade, My Café pop-up took centre stage at King Power City Boutique – One Bangkok while the Night Science booth was deployed at King Power Rangnam.

Both activations were designed to provide consumers with engaging, memorable experiences, highlighting the Double Wear foundation and the benefits of nighttime skincare.

“Estée Lauder has long been committed to delivering elevated, high-touch experiences that seamlessly connect consumers with our best-in-class products,” said Alice Marvillet, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Estée Lauder, Travel Retail Worldwide, The Estée Lauder Companies.

“Our collaboration with King Power, showcased through the engaging My Shade My Café pop-up and immersive Night Skin Science booth, exemplifies our dedication to redefining the shopping journey as retailtainment – blending luxury, entertainment and personalisation to create memorable connections.

“As we celebrate King Power’s remarkable 35th anniversary, we are thrilled to continue captivating Thai travellers and elevating their experiences with the anticipated opening of One Bangkok.”

The immersive My Shade My Café pop-up blended beauty discovery with a chic café atmosphere.

Consumers could find their ideal foundation match thanks to the personalised shade-matching services offered by Estée Lauder’s beauty experts.

Visitors enjoyed make-up artist demonstrations and could request a quick retouch of their make-up.

Complimentary drinks from tea brand Karun were served in sumptuous lounge spaces and exclusive gifts with purchase (GWPs) elevated the overall customer journey.

Visitors were introduced to Estée Lauder’s comprehensive beauty routine beginning with skincare products, the Advanced Night Repair serum and Revitalizing Supreme+ line.

Plus, they could learn more about the Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup, alongside the new Double Wear Soft Glow Matte Cushion Makeup (a lightweight cushion foundation that promises a natural, radiant matte glow).

The Night Science booth at King Power Rangnam was entertaining and educational in equal measure.

It provided consumers with an interactive space in which to explore Estée Lauder’s research in sleep and skin repair, highlighting the Advanced Night Repair serum and how nighttime skincare can help with skin elasticity, minimising lines and promoting a radiant glow.

