French beauty house Guerlain and Taiwanese travel retailer Ever Rich Duty Free have joined forces once again to mark World Bee Day on 20 May.

Building on a commitment to bee conservation that has taken place for the past three consecutive years, both partners collaborated in the run-up to World Bee Day to bring thousands of bees into Ever Rich Duty Free’s Neihu store in downtown Tapei for the first time.

Approximately 20 Ever Rich Duty Free VIP member families, each with children aged 5-8, were invited to touch real beehives and bees, learn more about their importance and how to protect them.

Guerlain announced its ‘Bee School’ programme, an environmental education project for children, initiated jointly by UNESCO and other organisations, in 2018.

“Ever Rich Duty Free has remained steadfast in its commitment to social welfare and environmental protection,” read a company statement. “Over the past years, it has achieved significant reductions in carbon emissions, actively engaged in carbon auditing, and launched the Ever Rich 1% ESG project.

“Through this project, Ever Rich Duty Free is driving action towards environmental sustainability across businesses, employees, consumers, and partners, with a dedicated investment of 1% in time, management, and impact.

“The collaboration with Guerlain also represents yet another testament to Ever Rich Duty Free’s dedication to environmental education and its practical implementation of sustainable practices.”

