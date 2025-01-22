Ever Rich DF presents range of limited edition whiskies at Taiwan duty free shops

Ever Rich Duty Free has collaborated with Taiwanese single malt whisky Omar and Speyside Scotch whisky Glenfarclas to unveil a series of limited edition collections in time for the Lunar New Year.

The Omar Year of the Snake range takes inspiration from Taiwanese elements, while Glenfarclas’ Floral Spring Series honours six generations of family whisky-making heritage.

Both are available in limited quantities at the travel retailer’s duty free shops exclusively.

The Omar collection includes two whiskies produced in virgin oak and bourbon barrels and is restricted to approximately 180 bottles.

The packaging design boasts geometric patterns and bold colour contrasts, denoting the balance of wood and fire in the ‘Year of the Snake’ in a nod towards its spirit of innovation and self-transformation.

The virgin oak whisky (NT$3,950/US$121) is matured in new oak barrels for intense woody aromas coupled with spicy notes of white pepper and cinnamon.

The bourbon barrel whisky (NT$3,850/US$118), aged in first-fill bourbon barrels, produces aromas of incense and angelica root, with tropical fruit hints of dried mango and ripe pineapple when a small amount of water is added.

Meanwhile, the Floral Spring Series (NT$12,300/US$376) for Lunar New Year features the 17-year and 25-year classic single malts, along with the Ever Rich exclusive 2001 Single Cask Original Whisky.

The 17-year-old sherry-infused single malt produces a lingering sweetness while the 25-year-old single malt delivers a high-aged expression.

The packaging design is inspired by Taiwan’s natural ecology, with colourful butterflies and vibrant flowers juxtaposed with elements of the Year of Snake.

The exclusive 2001 Single Cask Original boasts an amber-gold hue with caramel and mild spicy aromas, offering a rich and rare profile.