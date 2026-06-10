Everrich and KKL unveil DF-exclusive spirits collections

Image Credit: Everrich

Everrich Duty Free has partnered with Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor (KKL) to launch two new duty free-exclusive expressions for 2026, reinforcing the retailer’s focus on premium Taiwanese spirits and culturally inspired gifting.

Developed under the theme ‘Through the Sky-Blue, Above the Clouds’, the collection comprises The Master Blender Aged 10 Years Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor and Soaring Dragon Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor. Both products are available exclusively through Everrich’s duty free network and selected travel retail partners.

The ultra-premium Master Blender Aged 10 Years marks the first co-developed aged kaoliang expression between Everrich and KKL. Crafted by KKL Master Blender Lu Yi-Ru, it combines spirits aged for more than ten years from the Jincheng and Jinning distilleries, enhanced with a 16-year-old reserve spirit to create a layered flavour profile with rich aromatics, smooth texture and a refined finish.

The design draws inspiration from Ru ware porcelain, featuring a celadon-blue glaze intended to evoke the Chinese artistic concept of “the sky after rain breaks through the clouds”. The bottle incorporates cultural references to Kinmen, including Juguang Tower and the Gate of the Ancient Kinmen City, positioning the release as both a premium spirit and collectible cultural gift.

Alongside the aged expression, Everrich and KKL have introduced the Soaring Dragon Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor series, inspired by dragon motifs found in traditional Taiwanese temple culture. Designed around themes of prosperity and protection, the collection is offered in two editions: Sapphire Blue, featuring a transparent bottle with gold dragon detailing, and Brilliant Gold, distinguished by its glazed finish and layered dragon-and-cloud design.

The spirit includes a 30-year-aged reserve kaoliang component, delivering a smooth, gently sweet profile intended for gifting and celebratory occasions.

The launches reflect Everrich’s strategy of combining premium local products with cultural storytelling to create distinctive travel retail exclusives for international travellers. The retailer said the releases reinterpret traditional Taiwanese kaoliang through a contemporary lens while showcasing Taiwan’s craftsmanship and heritage.

The Master Blender Aged 10 Years Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor (700ml, 58% ABV) retails at NT$4,300, while the Soaring Dragon Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Brilliant Gold and Sapphire Blue editions (750ml, 58.6% ABV) retail at NT$1,380.

The products are available through Everrich Duty Free Plaza locations, including Taipei Songshan Airport, Taoyuan International Airport, Taichung Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport, as well as Golden Power Duty Free Shop and Profond Duty Free Shop.

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