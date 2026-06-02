Everrich Duty Free and Guerlain raise awareness of bee protection

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Everrich Duty Free
Everrich Guerlain bee protection Bee School

The collaboration brought Guerlain’s Bee School programme to Taiwan.

Everrich Duty Free and Guerlain have partnered to raise awareness of bee conservation, and the vital role that pollination by bees plays in global food production.

Today, bee populations are declining at an alarming rate due to intensive farming, habitat loss and climate change. Annual mortality has reached as high as 30%, posing a serious threat to biodiversity.

Guerlain created its Bee School programme in 2018, focusing on environmental education for children, and raising public awareness of bee conservation.

In late April, Guerlain collaborated with Everrich Duty Free to bring the initiative to Taiwan, connecting families with nature and sustainability to understand the importance of bees and the value of biodiversity.

Everrich invited 12 VIP member families – comprising 15 children aged five to eight, together with their parents – to take part in the experience, which featured interactive, bee-themed activities alongside a hands-on “little beekeeper” experience.

Through play and guided learning, children explored the vital role of bees, the challenges they face, and simple everyday actions to help protect them.

Image Credit: Everrich Duty Free
Everrich Guerlain Bee School Taiwan

Everrich invited 12 VIP member families – comprising 15 children aged five to eight, together with their parents – to take part in the experience.

Everrich noted that the spirit of Guerlain’s Bee School aligns closely with its comment to sustainability, and to advancing its ESG ambitions.

The company actively engages with partners on ESG initiatives and trends, while supporting local revitalisation efforts. In addition, Everrich has launched the “Everrich ESG 1% Project”, which encourages individuals to contribute 1% of their effort to creating collective positive environmental impact.

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