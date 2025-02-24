Everrich Duty showcases Taiwanese culture with themed lounges in Taoyuan

By Benedict Evans |

The C4 Metaverse Waiting lounge is also integrated with a toy store, offering artistic appreciation and shopping opportunities.

Everrich Duty Free has introduced introducing new themed lounges and Taiwan specialty shops at Terminal 2 of Taoyuan International Airport, integrating culture, trends, and art at the airport to highlight Taiwanese culture, cinema, and island heritage.

The C4 Metaverse Waiting Lounge is designed for toy enthusiasts, showcasing curated works by Taiwanese designers.

Beyond the lounges, Taoyuan Airport has introduced several new shops, embracing themed collections such as the New Concept Bookstore, featuring popular collectibles such as Labubu, Jellycat, and items from Blind Boxes, whose toys cater to international youth and pop culture enthusiasts.

Travelers can explore lounges that showcase Taiwan’s culinary culture and traditional herbal remedies, as well as specialty gift shops featuring unique local souvenirs.

The C5 Secret Realm of Chinese Medicine Lounge focuses on traditional herbal culture, providing an interactive AI consultation service that offers personalized wellness recommendations.

Feng Li Shop, a Taiwanese souvenir shop, features a retro Dadaocheng-inspired aesthetic with red brick walls and wooden window frames.

It offers a selection of century-old pastry brands, tea and specialty local gifts, ensuring travellers can bring home an authentic taste of Taiwan.

The C8 Taiwan Film-weaver Lounge, in collaboration with the National Film and Audiovisual Center, the Golden Horse Awards, and other institutions, features a Golden Horse Screening Room where travelers can watch award-winning short films and take photos with movie props.

Everrich added it remains committed to elevating airport experiences, not only by offering premium shopping options but also by seamlessly integrating Taiwanese culture into the waiting environment.

