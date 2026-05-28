Everrich evokes the ‘Spirit of Islay’ with whisky activation at Taoyuan Airport

Image Credit: Everrich Duty Free

Everrich Duty Free is celebrating the annual Islay Festival (Fèis Ìle) in Scotland with an in-store celebration at Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2 C2.

The ‘Spirit of Islay: A Sensory Journey’ activation is running from 23-31 May. It features immersive Scottish-inspired experiences and curated travel retail-exclusive whisky selections.

Islay whiskies are celebrated for their distinctive peated, smoky character and maritime influence. For this special event, Everrich is showcasing selection of channel-exclusive whiskies from six renowned distilleries: Lagavulin, Bowmore, Bunnahabhain, Laphroaig, Ardbeg and Bruichladdich.

A complimentary tasting experience is available at the Terminal 2 C2 store, allowing travellers to discover the distinct personalities of the different whiskies from the selected distilleries.

To recreate the atmosphere of Islay, Everrich has designed a multi-sensory immersive space that combines traditional Scottish music, ocean soundscapes and whisky aroma stations, guiding visitors through signature notes of peat, smoke, sea breeze, and oak casks.

Image Credit: Everrich Duty Free

Staff members dressed in traditional Scottish attire further enhance the ambiance, while Taiwanese delicacies such as mullet roe are paired with the whiskies, highlighting a cultural and culinary exchange between Taiwan and Scotland.

Everrich described airports as important platforms that connect global cultures and flavours. Through the Islay Festival themed experience, the retailer aims not only to showcase its expertise in whisky curation, flavour selection and travel retail-exclusive whisky offerings, but also to provide travellers with richer and more immersive cultural sensory experiences within the airport environment.

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