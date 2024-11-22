EviDenS de Beauté opens first flagship GTR boutique with CDFG

EviDenS de Beauté, the prestige French-Japanese beauty brand, has continued its expansion in APAC Travel Retail with the opening of its first-ever standalone boutique at cdf Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex.

Located in the prestige beauty area of the mall at unit 2F on the second floor, the opening features a Spa Cabin, the first of its kind in travel retail.

The EviDenS de Beauté Spa Cabin features Art of Saho skincare and facial treatments, ranging from 30 to 90 minutes with each qualifying purchase, while the rest of the boutique offers an immersive journey into the world of EviDenS de Beauté.

Visitors can book personal consultations, explore EviDenS de Beauté’s ingredients, and engage with the Saho Bar, where the brand’s signature skincare rituals are showcased.

Visitors are also welcomed by an LED visual pillar that showcases the brand’s hero products and highlights its skincare range.

Further inside, they can explore the Art of Masking station and discover the brand through a story wall that shares information about the brand, including: details about Professor Ishibashi San in Japan; recent launches; Brand Ambassador Carina Lau; and Mask Ambassador Yangzi.

The 70sq m boutique also includes a replica of Fontaine de La Foux, the source of the La Foux Spring Water; hailed for its restorative benefits, the water is featured in all EviDenS de Beauté products.

Charles-Edouard Barthes, Founder of EviDenS de Beauté, commented: “The opening of our first flagship boutique at cdf Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex marks a pivotal step in our global expansion and augments our commitment to offering a high-touch, exclusive experience for discerning travellers.

“This dedicated space in one of Asia’s premier luxury shopping destinations strengthens our prosperous relationship with CDFG and allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the EviDenS de Beauté universe, with access to exclusive products, personalised skincare consultations, and treatments.”

Niu Botao, Member of the Party Committee and Assistant to the General Manager and General Counsel of Haikou International Duty Free Complex, added: “As a global leader in prestige beauty retail, we are committed to enhancing the luxury shopping experience for travellers. Our partnership with EviDenS de Beauté allows us to meet the growing demand for exclusive beauty products and services in Hainan.

The opening of the brand’s first flagship boutique, complete with its exclusive Spa Cabin, offers a unique and elevated beauty experience that we are sure will captivate and engage travellers.”

