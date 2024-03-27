Experiential marketing specialist Alive launches new consultancy service

Singapore-based experiential marketing agency Alive, which specialises in delivering strategy-led customer experience and brand activations across Southeast Asia, has launched a new consultancy service to support brands in delivering their airport campaigns overseas.

Alive says the new service – Aviator – aims to reduce the confusion and time taken to investigate, scope and plan marketing activation in airports in Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Its knowledge base maintains contacts and operational processes for airports, security, media managers and approved vendors from the 50 busiest airports in both Asia and Oceania.

Charlotte Murray (nee Birley), Managing Director for Alive, said: “Travel forms a huge part of life in this part of the world. Singapore sits on the doorstep of hundreds of prime travel retail locations with vast passenger engagement and spend opportunities in duty free.

Often the path to delivering a marketing campaign while navigating language barriers, time zones, local laws and cultures, security restrictions, finding the right media agencies, reaching airport owners, and more, is too much to take on.

Barley added: “We are incredibly excited to finally be launching Aviator after 2 years in the making and be able to offer brands the opportunity to easily include Asian airports in their marketing plans.”

Sally Alington, Founder and CEO of Ethos Farm, added: “Given that borders in Asia were slower to re-open after the pandemic and now international air passenger traffic is growing exponentially, Alive’s Aviator service is exactly what the marketing aviation industry needs right now. More international brands investing in these airports will result in better customer experiences, and that’s what it’s all about in the end.”

Ethos farm expanded into Asia through a partnership with Alive in 2019, which was established in 2015 by Charlotte Murray and her husband/partner Winston Murray, who acts as Director of Strategy.

